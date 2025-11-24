Inside the ILD Summit: 10 things doctors want you to know

The fifth ILD Summit, hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim, took place in the UAE, a gathering where the world’s leading specialists in lung health came together to shape the future of care. The question that came after was simple: what happens inside a summit that brings together pulmonologists, rheumatologists and radiologists in the region?
Dr Marjan Maghami, medical director for India, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Boehringer Ingelheim, was asked to share her ten insights that defined this year’s discussions.
1. ILD is a universe of diseases
It covers more than two hundred disorders that scar the lungs and make breathing harder with time. The scarring in the lungs caused by ILD is often permanent and cannot be reversed.
2. IPF leads the statistics
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis affects roughly three million people globally, with substantial increase in incidence with age.
3. Subtle symptoms, serious meaning
Cough, fatigue and breathlessness are early markers often overlooked. Symptoms of ILD can develop slowly over months or years, but in some cases, they may appear suddenly, especially in acute forms of the disease.
4. Early diagnosis saves time
When doctors act early, they can slow the progression of the disease, help manage symptoms, and help improve the quality of life.
5. Autoimmune links matter
People with connective tissue or rheumatoid conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, should always discuss new breathing symptoms with their doctor.
6. Collaboration defines diagnosis
Referrals play a critical and central role in the effective management of interstitial lung disease, primarily by facilitating early access to specialist centres and multidisciplinary evaluation. Pulmonologists, rheumatologists and radiologists must work together, each reading a different part of the same story.
7. The sound that signals change
Velcro-like crackles heard through a stethoscope often reveal early fibrosis. These fine, short, high-pitched, non-musical sounds are a key indicator of fibrotic interstitial lung disease.
8. Technology sharpens the view
High-resolution CT scans help detect ILD patterns long before they appear on regular imaging and are significantly more sensitive than standard chest radiography for identifying subtle changes in lung tissue that indicate early ILD.
9. Real-world evidence data is gold
Evidence from actual patients is improving clinical accuracy and treatment design as it helps physicians understand how ILD presents and progresses in the general population, improving diagnostic accuracy.
10. Awareness is power
Understanding the signs of ILD encourages people to seek care sooner, and that can change outcomes. Knowing ILD and its symptoms gives patients the power to take charge of their journey.
