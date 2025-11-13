Abu Dhabi’s cinematic backdrop features in making-of video for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

With Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third instalment of the globally beloved Now You See Me franchise, set to mesmerise audiences worldwide from November 14, fans can go behind the scenes with an exclusive video showcasing the film’s action-packed shoot in Abu Dhabi.

The Making of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in Abu Dhabi takes fans on a journey through the creation of some of the franchise’s most mind-bending illusions and heart-racing stunts across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

A must-watch for film fanatics, the video offers a fresh perspective on Abu Dhabi’s high-octane thrills soon to light up cinema screens. The movie’s action shifts to Abu Dhabi with sweeping, grand aerial views of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island before plunging audiences into a heart-pounding car chase that twists and turns between the famous curves of Ferrari World Yas Island and the striking silhouette of Clymb Yas Island, before bursting onto the sweeping streets of the capital.

Director - Ruben Fleischer in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

An opulent party unfolds against the lush Palm Garden of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, dramatically perched across the Yas Marina Circuit. Here, the shimmering backdrop of Yas Marina’s picturesque waterfront, dotted with luxury yachts, adds an air of glamour to the celebration.

The action crescendoes with a spectacular finale reveal, culminating at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a breathtaking cultural icon where illusion meets art in the most unforgettable way.

In addition to showcasing the Emirate’s cinematic hotspots, the cast and crew share their admiration for the capital’s phenomenal backdrops. Together, these scenes testify to the cinematic and tourism appeal of Abu Dhabi as a destination where action, beauty, and culture converge on the grandest scale.

The video also features exclusive commentary from director Ruben Fleischer, cast members including Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Rosamund Pike, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and producers and department heads who reflect on their experience filming in the UAE capital.

The Abu Dhabi-based filming was made possible through a collaboration between Miral Destinations, Creative Media Authority, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, and the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. This seamless collaboration provided an ideal production environment, allowing the production team to fully utilise state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities, and local talent for the blockbuster.

Rosamund Pike in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Liam Findlay, chief executive of Miral Destinations, said: “We are proud to have collaborated on a production of this scale, a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the cinematic appeal of our destinations for blockbuster storytelling.

"Working alongside Lionsgate, the chance to showcase everything Yas Island and Saadiyat Island have to offer in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was nothing short of magic.

"This is yet another superb example of how our landmarks, thrilling attractions, and unique experiences provide the perfect backdrop to top-tier cinema and television. Our team at Miral Destinations has loved bringing Abu Dhabi’s exceptional locations to life through this iconic cinematic universe.”

Mohamed Dobay, acting director general of the Creative Media Authority, said: “We are celebrating another successful delivery of a major Hollywood production in Abu Dhabi and the fruition of collective and expansive efforts of our valued local partners, including Miral Destinations.

"This video gives audiences a front-row seat to see how global productions thrive in our emirate by leveraging our robust ecosystem, which includes skilled local crew, state-of-the-art facilities, a wide variety of filming locations and the invaluable support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s financial rebate offering.

"Our collaborative spirit, expertise, and established production infrastructure ensure that Abu Dhabi remains high on the list of most desirable filming locations, globally.”

Matt Leonetti, president of physical production for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “Abu Dhabi offered a truly dynamic canvas for the film. The incredible people and variety of cinematic locations mean it is a shooting location with solid credentials.

"The Now You See Me films have always strived to offer breathtaking destination locations for audiences, and our filming in Abu Dhabi is no exception.”

Sameer Al Jaberi, head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said: "The making-of video highlights the incredible diversity of locations Abu Dhabi has to offer and the smooth production process Lionsgate experienced, positioning Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination for travellers and a world-class filming location.

"The production process was a great success thanks to the close collaboration with our partner Miral Destinations, local production service company Epic Films, and all the government entities that worked on this project.

The film includes shots of destinations that provide magnificent scenes for the movie and invite future travellers to experience the excitement and glamour firsthand, walking in the footsteps of their favourite A-listers.

As the capital continues to attract global filmmakers, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global centre for storytelling. With destinations such as Yas Island and Saadiyat Island playing a key role in showcasing the emirate’s cinematic potential, Abu Dhabi continues to drive its position as a vibrant destination for culture, tourism, and global entertainment

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 77') Everton 1 (Lindelof 36' og)

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2

(Martial 30', McTominay 90 6') Manchester City 0

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

'Tell the Machine Goodnight' by Katie Williams

Penguin Randomhouse

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Marfa%20Deira%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Dirt)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wadheha%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%20(jockey)%2C%20Majed%20Al%20Jahouri%20(trainer)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.35pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20Creek%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBarq%20Al%20Emarat%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%2C%20Ismail%20Mohammed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.10pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMina%20Hamriya%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh95%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tahdeed%2C%20Dane%20O%E2%80%99Neill%2C%20Michael%20Costa%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.45pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mina%20Rashid%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C900m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeyaasi%2C%20Xavier%20Ziani%2C%20Salem%20bin%20Ghadayer%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.20pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Garhoud%20Sprint%20DP%20World%20%E2%80%93%20Listed%20(TB)%20Dh132%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mouheeb%2C%20Ray%20Dawson%2C%20Michael%20Costa%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.55pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mirdiff%20Stakes%20Jebel%20Ali%20Port%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(TB)%20Dh120%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seyouff%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Michael%20Costa%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jebel%20Ali%20Free%20Zone%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh95%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjuste%20Fiscal%2C%20Jose%20da%20Silva%2C%20Julio%20Olascoaga%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

Champions parade (UAE timings) 7pm Gates open 8pm Deansgate stage showing starts 9pm Parade starts at Manchester Cathedral 9.45pm Parade ends at Peter Street 10pm City players on stage 11pm event ends

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



Ibrahim's play list Completed an electrical diploma at the Adnoc Technical Institute Works as a public relations officer with Adnoc Apart from the piano, he plays the accordion, oud and guitar His favourite composer is Johann Sebastian Bach Also enjoys listening to Mozart Likes all genres of music including Arabic music and jazz Enjoys rock groups Scorpions and Metallica Other musicians he likes are Syrian-American pianist Malek Jandali and Lebanese oud player Rabih Abou Khalil

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.