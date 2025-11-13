Abu Dhabi’s cinematic backdrop features in making-of video for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Emirate's famed attractions central to film's climax

November 13, 2025

With Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third instalment of the globally beloved Now You See Me franchise, set to mesmerise audiences worldwide from November 14, fans can go behind the scenes with an exclusive video showcasing the film’s action-packed shoot in Abu Dhabi.

The Making of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in Abu Dhabi takes fans on a journey through the creation of some of the franchise’s most mind-bending illusions and heart-racing stunts across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

A must-watch for film fanatics, the video offers a fresh perspective on Abu Dhabi’s high-octane thrills soon to light up cinema screens. The movie’s action shifts to Abu Dhabi with sweeping, grand aerial views of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island before plunging audiences into a heart-pounding car chase that twists and turns between the famous curves of Ferrari World Yas Island and the striking silhouette of Clymb Yas Island, before bursting onto the sweeping streets of the capital.

An opulent party unfolds against the lush Palm Garden of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, dramatically perched across the Yas Marina Circuit. Here, the shimmering backdrop of Yas Marina’s picturesque waterfront, dotted with luxury yachts, adds an air of glamour to the celebration.

The action crescendoes with a spectacular finale reveal, culminating at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a breathtaking cultural icon where illusion meets art in the most unforgettable way.

In addition to showcasing the Emirate’s cinematic hotspots, the cast and crew share their admiration for the capital’s phenomenal backdrops. Together, these scenes testify to the cinematic and tourism appeal of Abu Dhabi as a destination where action, beauty, and culture converge on the grandest scale.

The video also features exclusive commentary from director Ruben Fleischer, cast members including Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Rosamund Pike, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and producers and department heads who reflect on their experience filming in the UAE capital.

The Abu Dhabi-based filming was made possible through a collaboration between Miral Destinations, Creative Media Authority, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, and the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. This seamless collaboration provided an ideal production environment, allowing the production team to fully utilise state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities, and local talent for the blockbuster.

Liam Findlay, chief executive of Miral Destinations, said: “We are proud to have collaborated on a production of this scale, a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the cinematic appeal of our destinations for blockbuster storytelling.

"Working alongside Lionsgate, the chance to showcase everything Yas Island and Saadiyat Island have to offer in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was nothing short of magic.

"This is yet another superb example of how our landmarks, thrilling attractions, and unique experiences provide the perfect backdrop to top-tier cinema and television. Our team at Miral Destinations has loved bringing Abu Dhabi’s exceptional locations to life through this iconic cinematic universe.”

Mohamed Dobay, acting director general of the Creative Media Authority, said: “We are celebrating another successful delivery of a major Hollywood production in Abu Dhabi and the fruition of collective and expansive efforts of our valued local partners, including Miral Destinations.

"This video gives audiences a front-row seat to see how global productions thrive in our emirate by leveraging our robust ecosystem, which includes skilled local crew, state-of-the-art facilities, a wide variety of filming locations and the invaluable support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s financial rebate offering.

"Our collaborative spirit, expertise, and established production infrastructure ensure that Abu Dhabi remains high on the list of most desirable filming locations, globally.”

Matt Leonetti, president of physical production for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “Abu Dhabi offered a truly dynamic canvas for the film. The incredible people and variety of cinematic locations mean it is a shooting location with solid credentials.

"The Now You See Me films have always strived to offer breathtaking destination locations for audiences, and our filming in Abu Dhabi is no exception.”

Sameer Al Jaberi, head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said: "The making-of video highlights the incredible diversity of locations Abu Dhabi has to offer and the smooth production process Lionsgate experienced, positioning Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination for travellers and a world-class filming location.

"The production process was a great success thanks to the close collaboration with our partner Miral Destinations, local production service company Epic Films, and all the government entities that worked on this project.

The film includes shots of destinations that provide magnificent scenes for the movie and invite future travellers to experience the excitement and glamour firsthand, walking in the footsteps of their favourite A-listers.

As the capital continues to attract global filmmakers, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global centre for storytelling. With destinations such as Yas Island and Saadiyat Island playing a key role in showcasing the emirate’s cinematic potential, Abu Dhabi continues to drive its position as a vibrant destination for culture, tourism, and global entertainment

