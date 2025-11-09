Beyond the influencer: The rise of the creator-entrepreneur with TikTok LIVE

At TikTok, community and creativity are at the heart of everything we do, and nowhere is that more true than on TikTok LIVE. Across the Middle East and North Africa, creators are redefining what it means to build, connect, and grow in real time. From educators and artists to gamers and entrepreneurs, they’re turning creativity into opportunity and transforming livestreaming into a thriving economy.

The power of going LIVE

Livestreaming has reshaped the way people share, engage, and inspire. On TikTok LIVE, creators connect with their communities in real time; teaching new skills, hosting performances, sharing stories, or simply being themselves. With interactive tools like virtual gifting, and co-creation features, TikTok LIVE empowers creators to deepen their relationships with the community and turn passion into profession.

According to The future of entertainment report by Kearney, globally, entertainment livestreaming is projected to reach $108 billion in 2024, growing to nearly $340 billion by 2030. In MENA alone, the market is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to more than double by the end of the decade driven by an expanding digital ecosystem and a new wave of creator-entrepreneurs.

The report also mention that across the region, 10 million creators are shaping the future of digital entertainment. 60% go LIVE at least once a month, with thousands streaming daily across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt which is proof that livestreaming has become a consistent and professionalized form of creative work.

TikTok LIVE Fest: Celebrating the Shift

This year, we’re taking that momentum even further across a global series of events spanning Dubai and beyond with TikTok LIVE Fest. A series honouring the heart, dedication, and connection within creator communities, fostering an environment where every stream matters, and every effort count.

Celebrated globally, TikTok LIVE Fest invites everyone, whether creators going LIVE, gifting, or just tuning in, to join the celebration and discover what makes the TikTok LIVE community so unique. During LIVE Fest, creators will have the chance to grow their audience, and turn their passion into possibility. Through in-app challenges and rankings, they can unlock rewards, connect with fans worldwide, and even earn exclusive experiences all while celebrating the creativity that makes their LIVE journeys unforgettable. As the community tunes in from across the globe to support their favorite creators, LIVE Fest becomes a true celebration of the best of TikTok LIVE, where creativity, connection, and community come together in real time.

TikTok LIVE Fest Fueling the Creator-Entrepreneur Era

TikTok LIVE Fest isn’t just an event, it’s where creators turn passion into possibility. It’s about helping creators transform creativity into career paths, empowering them to grow audiences, expand income opportunities, and be recognized for their authenticity. Every LIVE session, challenge, and fan interaction within LIVE Fest becomes a building block in the journey from creator to creator-entrepreneur. By celebrating creators and providing new ways to thrive, TikTok LIVE Fest contributes to a growing ecosystem where creators can turn their passions into sustainable success.

TikTok LIVE Fest is about recognising the creators who bring people together through creativity and real-time connection. As TikTok LIVE continues to grow, so does the community of entertainers, creatives and entrepreneurs driving it forward shaping the future of digital storytelling. From MENA to the world, LIVE Fest captures this evolution, celebrating the creators who are transforming creativity into opportunity.