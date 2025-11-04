Visit Qatar unveils a landmark line-up of events for the 2025–2026 season

Visit Qatar has unveiled its most extensive Qatar Calendar to date for the 2025–2026 season, extending an open invitation to travellers across the region to experience a destination alive with sport, culture, entertainment and family experiences.

The calendar now includes more than 550 registered events delivered in partnership with over 220 public and private entities. It serves as a single gateway for residents and visitors to plan their journeys and discover everything taking place across the country throughout the year.

Sports will play a central role in positioning Qatar as a leading tourism destination. This November, the country will host the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the first time in the Middle East at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena. The event is not limited to competition alone but will offer fighter meet-and-greets, media sessions, dedicated fan zones and exclusive travel packages designed specifically for international visitors.

The season also features the Asian Padel Championship, the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship at Doha Old Port from October 30 to November 1, the Qatar International Golf Series, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, and cultural-sport initiatives by Aspire. Later in the year, Qatar will host the Fifa Arab Cup 2025, the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Finals in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organisation, and the Qatar Airways Grand Prix Formula 1. Preparations are also well underway to host the Fiba Basketball World Cup in 2027.

For entertainment seekers, the calendar promises a vibrant line-up of international and regional performances. The Steve Harvey Gulf event, the Hot Wheels™ City experience and My Craft will further enhance the entertainment offering with experiences designed for families, young audiences and international visitors alike. Additionally, the Doha Tattoo Festival set to take place from December 16 to 20, 2025 will make its debut in the Middle East, bringing a new artistic dimension to the cultural landscape.

Cultural tourism remains a key pillar of Visit Qatar’s offering. The upcoming season includes the second editions of “Sealine Season” in Sealine and “Brouq Season” in Ras Abrouq, the Qatar International Food Festival from January 14 to 24, 2026, and the Throwback Food Festival from February 17 to March 19, which celebrates the heritage of traditional Qatari eateries with a contemporary approach. These events are complemented by the ongoing cultural activities at Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif and Al Bidda Park, which continue to showcase authentic Qatari artistry, craftsmanship and hospitality.

Ahmed Al-Binali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar. Photo: Supplied

Through the Qatar Calendar, Visit Qatar aims to deliver a seamless visitor journey by bringing together all events under one central platform, available in both digital and print formats. This collaborative effort, led by Visit Qatar in partnership with national stakeholders, ensures accessibility, coordination and consistency across the destination’s offerings.

With its blend of world-class sport, live entertainment, heritage and family attractions, Visit Qatar extends an invitation to regional travellers to be part of an unforgettable season in a destination where tradition and modernity come together seamlessly.