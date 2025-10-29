Nakheel Mall rebranded as Palm Jumeirah Mall

Dubai Retail, one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management, has officially rebranded Nakheel Mall to Palm Jumeirah Mall, reaffirming the destination’s status as a premier lifestyle and leisure hub at the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

The rebranding reflects Dubai Holding Asset Management’s strategic vision to unify and elevate its extensive retail destinations under the Dubai Retail identity, ensuring a consistent and enhanced experience across its 40-plus malls, destinations and retail centres. The move marks a new chapter for Palm Jumeirah Mall, highlighting its evolving role as a world-class destination that blends fashion, dining, entertainment and culture.

In addition to the new identity, the mall recently unveiled a newly launched section that opened in September, bringing a curated selection of international and home-grown brands across fashion, lifestyle and dining.

Visitors can now explore renowned names such as Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, Patrizia Pepe, Luisa Spagnoli, Le Petit Bateau, Sandro, Maje, Lululemon, The Giving Movement, 12 Storeez, Lime, Furla, Silvian Heach, Pablosky, Jacadi, and Swarovski. Together, these fashion and lifestyle brands further enhance the mall’s appeal as a destination for contemporary style and luxury shopping.

Since its opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations. Photo: Palm Jumeirah Mall

Complementing the fashion offering is an expanded line-up of dining and cafe concepts, including Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Le Majlis, Al Beiruti, %Arabica, Konjiki Hototogisu, and Gyu Kaku. These new openings reinforce the mall’s growing reputation as a gastronomic hub, offering visitors a diverse selection of global cuisines and social dining experiences. Beyond shopping and dining, Palm Jumeirah Mall also features new entertainment and design concepts such as Kartell and Lego, alongside other distinctive retail experiences that add vibrancy and creativity to the overall visitor journey.

These additions enrich Palm Jumeirah Mall’s position as a destination that seamlessly combines retail, gastronomy, and leisure. Designed to serve both residents and international visitors, the mall’s curated mix of experiences captures the cosmopolitan spirit of Dubai while maintaining a strong sense of place at the heart of one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

Since its opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations, welcoming millions of visitors annually. With the rebrand and the unveiling of the new section, Dubai Retail continues to deliver a sophisticated and dynamic retail experience that aligns with Dubai’s vision for vibrant, integrated lifestyle hubs that enhance the quality of urban living.

Palm Jumeirah Mall continues to house popular attractions such as the West Rooftop dining destination, home to acclaimed restaurants including 3 Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka, and Cheesefarm. The rooftop’s elevated setting and panoramic views make it one of the city’s most distinctive dining spots, adding to the mall’s appeal as a day-to-night experience. The new section has also introduced enhanced public spaces, upgraded design aesthetics, and improved accessibility, all in line with Dubai Retail’s commitment to creating destinations that prioritise visitor comfort and convenience.

As part of Dubai Retail’s wider destinations, Palm Jumeirah Mall is joined by other prominent destinations such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Al Khawaneej Walk, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Last Exit, Dragon Mart, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Boxpark, all of which contribute to shaping Dubai’s retail landscape and strengthening its position as a global hub for commerce, tourism and culture.

