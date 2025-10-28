Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
NBF reinforces personal banking strength to redefine customer experience

Bank offers joining bonuses of up to Dh20,000 for new customers as part of limited-time campaign

Advertorial

October 28, 2025

Personal banking in the UAE is evolving fast — shaped by higher customer expectations, digital transformation, and the call for more inclusive financial solutions.

As individuals, families and businesses look for greater personalisation and purpose from their banks, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is expanding its personal banking footprint to deliver meaningful value, deeper trust and experiences built around real human needs.

NBF is responding with a clear strategy to expand its retail and Islamic banking footprint. Guided by a long-term vision, the bank is placing innovation, inclusivity and customer confidence at the heart of its offering.

In line with this approach, NBF continues to expand its physical branch network across key locations such as Ras Al Khaimah and Bidiya, ensuring convenient access for customers who prefer in-person interactions with the bank’s team. This expansion is not a tactical shift, but rather a reflection of NBF’s unwavering commitment to being a progressive financial partner for a diverse and evolving market.

The expansion spans across physical and digital channels. NBF continues to invest in its branch network where demand exists, while enhancing its mobile and online platform, NBF Direct. This dual approach ensures customers can engage with the bank in the way that suits them best, whether through in-person service or the convenience of banking on the move.

Digital access is central to NBF’s customer-first model. Through NBF Direct, customers can manage accounts, transfer funds and apply for products with ease and convenience. The platform simplifies banking, strengthens security and supports a seamless experience across devices, reflecting the bank’s ambition to make financial services intuitive, secure, and accessible.

Demonstrating its focus on customer engagement, NBF is offering joining bonuses of up to Dh20,000 for new customers as part of a limited-time campaign, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding relationships and enhancing the overall banking experience. Customers are also supported by a robust product suite that includes the Multi-Currency Debit Card, which allows them to link their dirham-denominated NBF debit card to currency accounts — including dollar, euro and sterling. The card works seamlessly across borders, offering flexibility and control for frequent travellers and international professionals.

Quick Remit, NBF’s zero-fee international transfer service for India, is another example of delivering practical value. Available through the NBF Direct app, it enables instant payments with real-time currency conversion and full transparency, allowing customers to send money anytime and anywhere in India at attractive rates, without delays or hidden charges.

Premium banking remains a core part of NBF’s strategy. NBF AlSamy, including its Islamic variant, offers bespoke support for high-net-worth individuals with preferential rates and tailored financial solutions. Priority Banking extends this model to a broader segment, offering exclusive benefits and Sharia-compliant finance options that reflect the bank’s commitment to ethical banking and long-term relationships.

Islamic banking continues to grow in importance across the region and NBF is expanding its Shari’a-compliant services to meet the rising demand, offering products that align with customer values and support financial inclusion.

From investment solutions to card services, NBF’s Islamic offering is designed to provide clarity, confidence, and choice, supporting customers seeking banking aligned with their values.

NBF is leveraging digital tools not only to improve operational efficiency but to enhance the customer experience, with technology underpinning much of this progress. Every upgrade is made with purpose, aiming to simplify processes and ensure customers feel in control of their financial decisions.

NBF’s expansion across personal and Islamic banking reflects its commitment to combining innovation with inclusion, and digital capability with the human touch. Through continued investment in purposeful products and performance-driven services, the bank is redefining what it means to deliver banking that is personal, ethical, and rewarding.

More information is available from the official website, or people can speak to a relationship manager at a nearest branch.

Updated: October 28, 2025, 2:00 AM
