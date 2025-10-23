Sharjah’s Global Studies University shapes next generation of critical thinkers

Global challenges demand scholars who can think across borders and disciplines. Sharjah’s Global Studies University prepares the next generation through its PhD in Global Studies , offering full scholarships, research support, and mentorship open to outstanding students from the UAE and worldwide.

Global vision rooted in Gulf

GSU builds on Sharjah’s historic role as a crossroads of culture and scholarship. Its founding institute, The Africa Institute, traces its origins to the 1976 Symposium on African and Arab Relations, organised under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. That early dialogue inspired the creation of an institute dedicated to studying Africa and its diasporas.

The Africa Institute was officially established in 2018 and joined Global Studies University as its first institute in 2023. Since its establishment, it has hosted international symposia, conferences, art exhibitions, film and performance series, and community outreach programmes, establishing GSU as a hub for cross-cultural dialogue and globally recognised research and scholarship.

“Our vision is to build a network of semi-independent yet interconnected institutes in the Gulf,” said Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President of GSU. “The Africa Institute is the cornerstone, complemented by upcoming institutes covering Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas. Together, they form a hub for knowledge and critical postgraduate training, emphasising cross-disciplinary research, non-western languages, and engagement with global challenges.”

Open to bachelor’s or master’s graduates

MA and PhD students advance research and creative inquiry across the humanities and social sciences in Sharjah’s student-focused, interdisciplinary environment. Photo: Global Studies University

GSU’s accredited five-year PhD programme combines coursework, research, and professional development. The programme is open to candidates holding either a bachelor’s or master’s degree, offering a rigorous pathway for advanced interdisciplinary research.

Doctoral students select one of two research tracks: cultural, visual, and literary studies, or historical, political, and social studies. Their work spans seven thematic fields: Afro-Arab relations, intellectual thought in global studies, diaspora studies, gender studies and feminist futures, political economy, the Indian Ocean world, and the Muslim world.

Language study is integral to the PhD and MA programmes. Doctoral and master’s students may study Amharic, Arabic, Hausa or Kiswahili, reflecting GSU’s commitment to cultural depth and preparing scholars to engage across diverse contexts.

In addition, African language courses are open to the wider community, offered online and in person at elementary, intermediate, and advanced levels, providing accessible opportunities for all learners.

The Africa Institute also offers the MA in global African studies , with interdisciplinary specialisations in museum and critical heritage studies, diplomacy and Africa’s international relations, and Afro-Arab relations, further supporting students’ research and professional development.

Innovative research across disciplines

World-class scholars from diverse fields mentor students, fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and innovative approaches to research and scholarship. Photo: Global Studies University

Professor Salah M Hassan, Chancellor of GSU and Dean of The Africa Institute, said the university represents more than an institutional milestone.

“Our programmes challenge conventional paradigms of area studies, and introduce innovative, interdisciplinary approaches. Our faculty brings expertise that equips students to tackle today’s pressing global challenges,” he said.

GSU’s location enhances its mission. The UAE and the Gulf have long been meeting points for diverse peoples and cultures, a dynamic continuing through migration, tourism, pilgrimage, and cultural exchange. This enables dialogue that bridges the global South and North.

Doctoral student Kate Qazi, specialising in cultural, visual and literary studies, reflects on the campus and her research.

"Our historic campus creates an atmosphere of learning and discovery, where I can explore language and pedagogy in non-western contexts and connect my research experience with interdisciplinary perspectives," she said.

From the classroom to global impact, GSU PhD graduates are prepared for diverse careers. They take on leadership roles in academia, research institutions, cultural organisations, publishing, consultancy, NGOs, and policy advisory roles. Graduates may also pursue postdoctoral studies, heritage management or advisory positions in governance and cultural strategy.

Doctoral student Amin Omar, specialising in historical, political and social studies, reflects on the interdisciplinary research environment.

“GSU offers a space to pursue my research on African futures from multiple perspectives," he said. "Faculty guidance, seminars, and engagement with peers have already enriched my intellectual and social life, supporting scholarship that moves beyond a single discourse or discipline."

PhD scholarships and autumn 2026 applications open

Seminars with fellows and guest scholars extend learning beyond the classroom, fostering Global South–North exchange through GSU’s strategic partnerships. Photo: Global Studies University

Full scholarships cover tuition, accommodation, visa and health insurance, airfare for international students, a monthly stipend, and research funds, allowing exceptional scholars from the UAE, the region, and around the world to pursue doctoral studies without financial barriers. Self-funded applicants who meet academic standards are also welcome.

Applications for the PhD in global studies are now open, and early submissions are encouraged. The first 40 completed applications will have the fee waived. Apply by December 1, 2025. For more information on admission requirements and key dates, email admissions@gsu.ac.ae or visit gsu.ac.ae.

