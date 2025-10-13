Arcapita exits FedEx distribution facility to Ares

Arcapita Group Holdings Limited, a global alternative investment firm, today announced the exit of ARC US Industrial Portfolio VI, a Class A industrial distribution facility in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and fully leased to Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), under a long-term triple net lease. The asset was acquired by Ares Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

The property, which spans 776,629 sq ft, was acquired by Arcapita in January 2021 and strategically selected for its proximity to major interstate motorways, intermodal rail terminals, and FedEx’s second-largest US distribution hub just six kilometres away. The facility serves as a critical node in FedEx’s logistics network, benefitting from a dense population base and robust regional demand for industrial space.

Ahmed Al Shirawi, managing director and global head of Private Capital Group at Arcapita, said: "This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to real estate investing and portfolio management.

"Our logistics strategy is to target mission-critical assets located in major distribution hubs. This transaction marks another milestone in Arcapita’s US industrial real estate strategy, further reinforcing our thesis of investing in resilient sectors across key US markets.”

Ahmed Al Shirawi, managing director and global head of Private Capital Group at Arcapita. Photo: Arcapita

Arcapita has exited more than $200 million in US industrial real estate in recent weeks. The firm has also announced the sale of nine industrial real estate assets totalling 1.5 million sq ft in Indianapolis, Indiana, underscoring the firm's ability to identify, manage, and deliver value across high-quality, income-generating assets in the current macroeconomic environment.

