Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri joins Arcapita’s board of directors

Dr Al Dhaheri brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across education and business

October 01, 2025

Arcapita Group Holdings Limited, the global alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri to its board of directors.

Dr Al Dhaheri brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across education and business.

He is the first vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, founder and chairman of Abu Dhabi University, chairman of BHS Investment, chairman of Magna Investment, and holds several senior roles, including chairman of NEMA Holding, managing director of Bin Harmal Group, and board member of multiple listed companies.

His expertise in sectors such as IT, tourism, education and real estate, alongside his participation in national economic and development initiatives, is to enhance Arcapita’s strategic oversight as the company continues to expand its global portfolio.

Abdulaziz Hamad Al Jomaih, chairman of Arcapita. Supplied Image
Abdulaziz Hamad Al Jomaih, chairman of Arcapita. Supplied Image

Abdulaziz Hamad Al Jomaih, chairman of Arcapita, said: “We are pleased to welcome Dr Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri to the board. His breadth of experience in business leadership and education will bring valuable insight to the board’s discussions and support Arcapita in achieving its long-term strategic goals.”

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, chief executive of Arcapita. Supplied Image
Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, chief executive of Arcapita. Supplied Image

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, chief executive of Arcapita, said: “Dr Al Dhaheri’s proven record of success and influential leadership across the region strongly aligns with our vision. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to enhancing governance and expanding our board’s capabilities to better serve our investors and partners.”

This appointment follows the recent additions of Abdulatif Al Fozan and Abdulaziz Al Mana to Arcapita’s board and marks another step in strengthening its leadership as it continues to grow its global portfolio of alternative investments.

