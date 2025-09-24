The Family Office launches Financial Goal mobile app

The Family Office, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, has launched the Financial Goal mobile application, now available on App Store and Google Play. This marks the latest milestone in the company's efforts to simplify the investment journey for clients and broaden access to tailored private market opportunities through intuitive digital solutions.

The Financial Goal app enables users to define and track mid- and long-term financial goals, such as retirement, children’s education or legacy planning, while simulating different future scenarios and building personalised investment strategies in collaboration with expert advisors.

The launch reflects The Family Office’s commitment to staying one step ahead, providing investors across the region with tools that combine ease of use, institutional-grade investment access, and long-term strategic thinking.

Key features of the app include:

On-the-Go Goal Planning : Define your financial goals and visualise their progress over time, anytime, anywhere.

: Define your financial goals and visualise their progress over time, anytime, anywhere. Dynamic Scenario Simulations : Understand potential outcomes based on your income, assets, and liabilities, and refine your plan accordingly.

: Understand potential outcomes based on your income, assets, and liabilities, and refine your plan accordingly. Tailored Investment Strategies : Access diversified private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and real estate, through expert-guided planning.

: Access diversified private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and real estate, through expert-guided planning. Client App Integration: Existing clients can now use Financial Goal directly within The Family Office Client App, streamlining their experience under one platform.

Abdulmohsin Al Omran, founder and chief executive of The Family Office, said: “We are committed to continuous innovation that helps our clients navigate complexity with clarity.

"The launch of the Financial Goal app represents another step forward in making long-term investment planning more accessible, more intuitive, and more aligned with the personal ambitions of our clients.”

Download the app today to begin your personalised wealth planning journey with The Family Office, or visit the financial platform here to learn more.

