The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries brings fresh wave of talent, ideas and innovation to Abu Dhabi

From September 14 and 15, Etihad Arena will host the fourth Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries, organised by the Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

This year’s theme, Arabic Creativity Reimagined: Innovation in Storytelling and Audience Engagement, will see more than 40 speakers from around the world - from technologists and media leaders to award-winning filmmakers and cultural pioneers - share their insights.

Through curated programming, knowledge exchange and regional collaboration, the event aims to support the growth of creative industries in the Arab world, unlocking new markets, investment, and talent pipelines.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend panel discussions, industry insights sessions, masterclasses, workshops, and special events, as well as network with other industry professionals and connect with influential voices from across the creative industries, engaging with those who are redefining and reimagining Arabic storytelling.

From insightful conversations on the power of personal narrative - such as a session with award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and stand-up comedian Mo Amer, interviewed by AI expert, bestselling author, and former Google X Chief Business Officer Mo Gawdat - to inspiring panels on the role of women in contemporary Arabic creativity, featuring leading professionals like director, actress, and award-winning filmmaker Nadine Labaki, the programme offers a rich variety of perspectives.

It spans a wide range of disciplines and topics, including AI and digital tools, scriptwriting, audiobook production, gaming, and sustainable business models for the digital age.

Participants will be able to attend panel discussions, masterclasses and workshops Photo: Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

In addition to creative discussions, the Congress will host business-focused panels led by senior figures from leading global companies.

Topics include

Creators, Capital, and Control: Who Wins in the New Economy?

Senior leaders from Snap Inc, TikTok, and Meta will discuss the shifting power balance between creators, investors, and platforms, and how value is captured in today’s attention economy.

Arabic LLM: Can AI Adapt to the Wilds of Language?

AI leaders from Arabic.AI, the Technology Innovation Institute, G42, and Bloomberg will explore how breakthroughs in Arabic large language models could revolutionise the region’s creative and business landscapes.

Unlocking Mena's Audiobook Potential

Executives from Penguin Random House, Audible, Rufoof, and Frankfurt Book Fair will examine growth opportunities in the Arabic audiobook market, including distribution strategies, genre diversification, and audience engagement.

Arabic Language and the Coming Shift

Cultural and tech experts from the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, Zayed University, Google, and Dubai Media Inc will address the linguistic and commercial implications of evolving Arabic usage across global media.

The full programme is available on the Congress website where participants can register to attend the event for free.