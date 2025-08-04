The Family Office concludes exclusive investment forum in Dubai

The Family Office , a leading provider of wealth management and advisory services in the GCC, recently hosted an exclusive investment event in Dubai, bringing together select investors and global experts for high-level discussions on the future of private wealth management.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Dubai, the forum offered a deep dive into the evolving dynamics of global markets and how institutional investment principles can help individuals and families to preserve and grow their wealth across generations.

Key themes included the shift towards protectionist policies, the rising importance of private markets, and the role of disciplined asset allocation and long-term thinking in navigating today’s complex environment.

Serving hundreds of clients across the GCC, The Family Office specializes in helping individuals and families achieve clarity around their financial goals through personalised specialises, long-term investment strategies. The firm’s approach combines traditional advisory support with cutting-edge digital tools to create a seamless wealth management experience.

“Private investors today face the same challenges as institutions: volatility, uncertainty, and complexity,” said Rayan Sleem, Senior Executive Officer at The Family Office Co. B.S.C (c) (DIFC Branch). “Our role is to help them navigate this environment with clarity, structure, and access to high-quality private market opportunities.”

The event reinforced The Family Office’s core value proposition:

Bringing institutional-grade investment discipline to individual investors

Offering access to private equity, private credit, and real estate opportunities

Providing structured, goal-based planning through the company’s proprietary digital platforms

With more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record across market cycles, The Family Office continues to help clients plan with confidence, build resilient portfolios, and preserve family wealth for the long term. The firm operates from regional offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with an international presence in Zurich, Hong Kong, and New York, ensuring clients benefit from global reach and local insight.

About The Family Office

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) in Bahrain and Dubai, its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, and its investment advisory firm in Kuwait, The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c) are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, and the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait. Serving hundreds of families and individuals, the firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs. personalised

