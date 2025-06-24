'Kinder Joy of moving' brings learning through movement to the UAE

For parents today, creating opportunities for children to move with purpose and joy is essential. Kinder Joy of moving, a global initiative by Ferrero, was officially launched in the UAE in September 2024, with a mission to bring joy to children through moving – encouraging their natural inclination to be active, move and play.

Mauro De Felip, Ferrero Gulf Managing Director, explains that the initiative is designed to support the well-being of children in a fun, engaging, and lasting way.

“Kinder Joy of moving is a Ferrero Group Social Responsibility Project,” explained De Felip. “Its ethos is to instil a positive attitude – and joy – towards movement in children. The project grew out of the desire to help children become active for the long term, allowing them to live happier and healthier lives. It mirrors the broader Kinder philosophy: 'Happy children today will be better adults tomorrow'.”

The Joy of moving Method

Kinder Joy of moving is built on non-competitive, play-based activities that focus on physical fitness, motor coordination, cognitive functions and life skills. It is the result of the sharing and experience of various experts in their respective fields, including researchers, educators and trainers engaged in lifelong learning.

The approach for Kinder Joy of moving is simple: Whatever the game, let joy win! This means that irrespective of the sports discipline, the playing field and the level of performance or ability of the child, Joy of moving lets the joy of movement win.

The activities are playful, engaging and designed to be inclusive, ensuring that every child can participate, have fun, and grow.

UAE Launch with Al Mawakeb Schools

In September 2024, Ferrero Gulf partnered with Al Mawakeb Schools, a respected educational institution in the UAE, to introduce Kinder Joy of moving across three campuses, Al Garhoud, Al Barsha, and Al Khawaneej. The program has already reached 1,335 students from KG1 to Grade 6, with all involved PE instructors trained in the Kinder Joy of moving methodology.

The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with schools reporting increased participation, improved student engagement, and a noticeable boost in classroom energy.

A Global Program with a Powerful Reach

The UAE now joins a worldwide movement. Kinder Joy of moving is active in 34 countries, has engaged 3.4 million children, and collaborates with 131 federations and associations. Since 2020, it has reached more than 303 million users on social media and has benefited from over €11 million in investment.