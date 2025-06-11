Abu Dhabi Summit to chart the course for future cities

Abu Dhabi is set to host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit on June 17 and 18 at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, a landmark event poised to redefine urban living for a sustainable future.

Under the theme "Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles," ADIS aims to be a catalyst for change, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators to forge a new path towards liveable, resilient, and environmentally responsible cities.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, the summit arrives as cities worldwide grapple with unprecedented challenges. From the urgent need to mitigate climate change and manage rapid urbanisation to ensuring robust public health infrastructure and fostering sustainable economic growth, the demands on urban centres are immense.

ADIS seeks to address these challenges head-on, fostering dialogue and collaboration to develop innovative solutions that prioritise human well-being and environmental stewardship.

Forging a vision for future cities

ADIS is strategically positioned to become the region's premier infrastructure gathering, serving as a global platform for shaping the future of urban development. It will convene over 2,000 attendees, including C-suite executives, senior government officials and thought leaders from across the globe. The programme boasts more than 70 confirmed speakers, representing key global markets including the UK, US, India, Turkey and Singapore, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives and expertise.

The summit's core objective is to foster a holistic and integrated approach to infrastructure development. Discussions will centre on how cities can leverage innovation and technology to enhance the quality of life for their citizens while promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth. Key themes will include the development of smart cities, exploring the potential of AI and data-driven solutions to create more efficient and responsive urban environments.

The summit will also address the critical need for resilient infrastructure, capable of withstanding the challenges of climate change and other unforeseen events. Furthermore, ADIS will explore innovative approaches to urban planning that prioritise the well-being of residents, including the creation of green spaces, pedestrian-friendly environments and access to essential services.

The goal is to move beyond traditional infrastructure models and create cities that are truly liveable, sustainable and future-ready.

A key focus of the summit will be on exploring how integrated logistics infrastructure can enhance global trade and competitiveness. ADIS will also delve into the transformative potential of modular construction, AI and smart city solutions in driving efficiency and cost savings in construction, ultimately leading to more affordable and sustainable housing.

Global expertise and leadership

The ADIS speaker line-up is testament to the summit's ambition and global reach. The event will feature senior government officials, C-suite executives from leading international corporations and renowned experts in fields such as urban planning, sustainable development and technology. These leaders will share their perspectives on a wide range of topics, from innovative financing models and technological advancements to the importance of public-private partnerships and the role of infrastructure in promoting social well-being. A key theme will be empowering local economies through initiatives that support local procurement and SME growth.

Abu Dhabi: a hub for sustainable innovation

ADIS will provide unparalleled access to Abu Dhabi's evolving development agenda and investment pipeline, spotlighting opportunities that align with the Emirate's long-term vision for innovation, transparency and social well-being.

The event will facilitate meaningful collaboration across the entire infrastructure ecosystem, bringing together government entities, semi-government bodies, developers, investors, contractors, technology providers, academia and global associations.

By hosting this summit, Abu Dhabi reinforces its position as a global hub for sustainable development and a leader in shaping the future of urban living.

Shaping a sustainable legacy

ADIS underscores ADPIC’s commitment to advancing infrastructure that drives national progress, fosters cross-sector innovation and delivers tangible benefits to communities in Abu Dhabi and beyond. By bringing together global expertise and local leadership, the summit aims to accelerate progress, identify new opportunities and contribute to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious development goals.

Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, director general of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said: "ADIS is more than a summit; it's an opportunity to collectively build a future where infrastructure empowers communities and safeguards our planet for generations to come."

ADIS is a crucial step in building a sustainable legacy for future generations, setting a new standard for urban development worldwide.

