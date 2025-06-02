TUV Rheinland reaffirms its authorisation by COSQC to issue Certificates of Conformity for regulated goods. Photo: TUV Rheinland
TUV Rheinland announces key regulatory update under Iraq’s ICIGI programme

Importers and manufacturers must adhere to revised standards to obtain Certificate of Conformity

Advertorial

June 02, 2025

TUV Rheinland, a global leader in quality, safety and certification services, announces a critical regulatory update mandated by Iraq’s Central Organisation for Standardisation and Quality Control (COSQC). Effective June 17, 2025, an updated list of product standards will be applicable under the ICIGI Programme (Pre-Import Inspection, Testing and Certification Programme for Goods Entering Iraq).

These revisions impact key sectors, including construction materials, food products, cosmetics and steel manufacturing, ensuring alignment with evolving Iraqi and international standards. The revised standards include, but are not limited to:

  • Construction and Industrial Materials: IQS 1980:2024 (Heat-insulating clay bricks), IQS 5264-1:2024 (steel bars for concrete reinforcement – smooth bars), ENG 92:2024 (Steel bars for concrete reinforcement)
  • Food and Consumer Goods: IQS 2245:2024 (sugar), IQS 15:2024 (olive oil and olive pomace oil)
  • Dental and Speciality Products: IQS 2300:2024 (gypsum products for dental medicine)

This update ensures alignment with evolving compliance requirements for goods entering the Republic of Iraq. Importers and manufacturers must adhere to the revised standards to obtain a Certificate of Conformity, mandatory for customs clearance. The updated list underscores COSQC’s commitment to enhancing product safety and regulatory efficiency.

TUV Rheinland
TUV Rheinland

In line with this regulatory development, TUV Rheinland reaffirms its authorisation by COSQC (under Iraq’s Ministry of Planning) to issue Certificates of Conformity for regulated goods, effective March 1, 2025. The scope includes inspection, testing and certification across sectors such as food, construction, engineering, chemicals and textiles to ensure compliance with Iraqi and international standards.

Fares Naouri, senior vice president, said: “Iraq’s growing demand for compliant infrastructure and products requires rigorous oversight. Our COC services, backed by advanced laboratories, expert teams, and streamlined processes, help prevent substandard goods from entering the market while accelerating customs clearance.”

Issa Alaydie, general manager for government inspections and international trade, said: “This accreditation reflects COSQC’s vision that all regulated products entering the Iraqi market comply with the applicable Iraqi standards. Through document verification, testing and shipment validation, we ensure a transparent and efficient pathway for imports.”

From TUV Rheinland’s scope, the key programme details encompass the following critical components.

  • Testing requirements: must be conducted at TUV Rheinland’s accredited labs or other recognised facilities;
  • Standards compliance: products must meet IQS or COSQC-adopted international standards.
