Maternal immunisation involves administering a vaccine to an expectant mother to trigger the production of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies.
Maternal immunisation: Science and nature in tandem to protect newborns and infants

As innovation advances, preventative strategy becomes cornerstone of neonatal health protection

Advertorial

May 22, 2025