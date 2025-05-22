Maternal immunisation: Science and nature in tandem to protect newborns and infants

Maternal immunisation is one of the most effective ways to shield newborns from life-threatening illnesses in their earliest days. By receiving recommended vaccines during pregnancy, mothers can pass on antibodies to their babies, providing essential early protection against communicable diseases before infants are eligible to receive their vaccinations. As innovation advances, this preventive strategy is becoming a cornerstone of neonatal health protection worldwide. <b>A new approach to protecting the youngest lives </b> Maternal immunisation, which is endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, has long been used to protect infants against a number of infectious diseases. The practice involves administering a vaccine to an expectant mother to trigger the production of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which are then passed to the foetus via the placenta. The placenta actively transfers these antibodies during the later stages of pregnancy, and studies show that full-term infants often have higher antibody concentrations than the mother. “Forming a vital line of defence against infection with communicable diseases for newborn babies, maternal immunisation offers critical protection for infants in the early months while their immune systems are still developing, before they can be immunised themselves,” says Professor Acar Koç, emeritus professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Ankara University in Turkey. “Given many infectious diseases – such as respiratory syncytial virus – are particularly dangerous to young babies, who are unable to receive related vaccinations, maternal immunisation is one of the only ways to protect newborns.” <b>Advancing maternal and infant health through innovation </b> Leaders in biopharmaceutical innovation, such as Pfizer, act as the foundation beneath efforts to reduce transmission of communicable diseases, with vaccines proving to be one of the most effective tools in protecting populations against illness. Over the years, Pfizer has played a pivotal role in preventing and controlling infectious diseases to safeguard the health of millions around the world. “Our long-standing commitment to public health, including infants and mothers, and disease prevention through vaccines is reflected in our continued investment in research, education, and stakeholder engagement across the region,” says Dr Hammam Haridy, regional medical director at Pfizer. “We pride ourselves on our leadership in the biopharmaceutical field, inspired by our vision of making innovative breakthroughs that change lives.” <b>A turning point in reducing the impact of RSV</b> The role of maternal immunisation in efforts to reduce the impact of diseases such as RSV, which can be life-threatening to newborns, was in the spotlight at the recent ‘MeraMaternal Immunisation Summit: Born Ready’ entitled ‘Rise: Respiratory Immunisation Summit for Excellence’ by Pfizer. RSV is a seasonal virus and the leading cause of acute lower respiratory infections in children globally, with nearly all children infected by age two. It causes approximately 33 million cases, more than three million hospitalisation, and nearly 60,000 deaths globally each year in children under five – a trend that is mirrored in the Middle East, Russia, and Africa. While the prevalence of the virus across countries in the Mera region varies from year to year, annual prevalence has, in the past, exceeded 50 per cent; 64 per cent in Jordan in 2006-07, and 52.6 per cent in Pakistan in 2011-12. As many as 81.7 per cent and 72.5 per cent of inpatients with clinically diagnosed bronchiolitis in the UAE and Egypt, respectively, were confirmed to have RSV. In a 10-year retrospective cohort study in the UAE, almost half of patients with RSV were aged under two years and, of these patients, 22 per cent were hospitalised with an average hospital stay of four days and a total hospitalisation cost of US$9.8 million. Experts at the summit discussed the potential impact the breakthrough maternal RSV vaccine – now available to expectant mothers – can have on the burden of the virus, helping protect against infection to newborn infants through six months. The summit also highlighted the vital importance of raising awareness of maternal immunisation and its potential to help reduce the impact of the virus across the region, as well as addressing vaccine hesitancy, to protect communities through a successful roll-out of vaccination programmes. <b>Collaboration: A key element of building a healthier future</b> Given the impact of diseases such as RSV, it is more important than ever that all stakeholders in health care redouble efforts to reduce the burden. Dr Hammam Haridy says: “It is imperative that we collaborate to increase awareness of key innovations, such as maternal immunisation, to reduce the burden of disease in infants as well as healthcare systems. "Together, we can create solutions to enhance patient outcomes and improve community health, changing the future healthcare landscape for the better.”