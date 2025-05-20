Why Middle East consumers stand to gain from global automotive shifts

Recent waves of US-led tariffs on automotive imports - especially those targeting European, Japanese, South Korean and Chinese automakers - are triggering seismic changes in global automotive supply chains. But few regions remain as insulated and opportunistic as the Middle East automotive market.

While trade tensions ripple across North America, Europe, and Asia, the Middle East emerges as an unlikely beneficiary - particularly for its consumers.

Global shake-up, regional advantage

Why? Because the Middle East has not responded in kind. While the US has imposed tariffs, the Middle East has maintained a largely open trade stance. As a result, this region becomes a critical alternative destination for global automakers looking to offload excess production and maintain factory utilisation rates.

For consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider region, this means better availability, more choice and potentially lower prices - particularly in the luxury and mass-market segments.

Japanese and South Korean recalibration

Japanese brands dominate the Middle East automotive landscape, accounting for up to 60 per cent of all vehicle sales in key markets. If tariffs restrict their competitiveness in the US - a 15 million vehicle market versus the Middle East’s 1.5 million - they will need to pivot aggressively to other export destinations. The Middle East, with its absence of trade barriers, becomes a natural recipient of this pivot.

South Korean manufacturers face a similar calculus. As global trade constraints narrow their traditional pathways, competition in the Gulf region will only intensify. This sets the stage for a consumer-friendly market where automakers compete not only on quality, but increasingly on pricing and availability.

Luxury cars: From waiting lists to immediate delivery?

Traditionally, new luxury models were prioritised for western markets, especially the US. That may now change.

For European automakers, softening demand in North America due to tariffs could result in redirected stock to the Gulf - particularly the UAE, where luxury cars represent 13 pre cent of the market.

This shift could resolve long-standing supply issues in the region, reducing wait times and even bringing price moderation in the premium segment.

Impact on North American vehicle production

The imposition of tariffs between the US, Canada and Mexico presents additional complexities. When the US applies tariffs on Canadian or Mexican components, it drives up the cost of manufacturing for American brands, ultimately leading to higher prices for cars produced in North America. Though these price rises do not directly affect the Middle East due to the region’s tariff-free policies, they could make American vehicles pricier, making them less competitive in the Gulf compared to European, Japanese, South Korean or Chinese alternatives.

For consumers in the Middle East, this means American brands may experience a rise in pricing as the additional production costs are passed down the supply chain. The knock-on effect will likely cause a shift in the purchasing preferences of customers, as they gravitate toward manufacturers unaffected by such tariffs, further benefiting non-American global brands operating within the region.

China’s quiet domination

Perhaps the most profound transformation is the meteoric rise of Chinese automotive brands in the Middle East. In just five years, their market share has surged from less than 1 per cent to more than 20 per cent in 2024. This is not just a statistic - it’s a signal.

With Chinese manufacturers largely blocked from US and European markets due to previous and new tariffs and protectionist policies, they have turned east and south - to Asia, Africa, South America and, crucially, the Middle East.

Armed with ultra-modern factories, rapid model development cycles of 2-3 years versus 6–7 for legacy brands, and aggressive pricing strategies, Chinese automakers are redefining the competitive landscape. And because they face no local tariffs, their ability to undercut rivals is unmatched.

The hidden cost: A new challenge for dealerships

While consumers stand to gain, the picture is more complex for regional automotive businesses. Increased competition, oversupply, and price deflation could strain dealer margins and business sustainability.

Dealers and distributors will need to adapt quickly, focusing on efficiency, innovation, after-sales excellence, and digital transformation. Those who cling to outdated models risk being swept aside by the very forces that are benefiting the consumer.

A rare moment of leverage

For Middle Eastern consumers, these shifting global dynamics represent a rare window of opportunity. More cars, better prices, and improved access to luxury and cutting-edge technology—without the baggage of trade wars or retaliatory tariffs.

For industry leaders, however, this is a moment of recalibration. The region’s open trade policy is attracting global attention, but success will depend on navigating this new, ultra-competitive environment with clarity, speed, and strategic foresight.

The automotive future of the Middle East will be shaped not in Washington, Brussels, or Beijing - but on the showroom floors of Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Dubai.

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Sheer grandeur The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage. A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Business Insights As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.

SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.

Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat