SAAS Properties unveils The St Regis Residences on Al Maryah Island

SAAS Properties, one of the UAE’s leading luxury property developers, has launched The St Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi - a 38-storey architectural landmark comprising 161 luxury residences, each featuring exquisite interior design. A collaboration between SAAS Properties and Marriott International — renowned names in luxury real estate and hospitality — the development combines refined architecture, a prime location and bespoke services with seamless indoor-outdoor living. With architecture by Squire & Partners and interior design by 1508 London, The Residences are ideally positioned along a picturesque canal-front promenade with direct access to The Galleria Mall. In the heart of Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, the development is moments from world-renowned cultural landmarks including the Guggenheim, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum, and Sheikh Zayed Museum. Moreover, The Residences will further strengthen Al Maryah Island’s position as a one-stop destination, providing unrivalled connectivity for people to work, live, shop and play. “As one of the UAE’s leading developers, we are committed to creating exceptional living experiences shaped by sophistication, innovation, and timeless design,” said Karim Nasser, marketing director at SAAS Properties. “This project reflects the aspirations of today’s discerning global tastemakers — placing them at the heart of a lifestyle defined by legacy and everyday luxury.” The Residences feature a curated mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, including duplex and penthouse layouts. Each unit is appointed with high-end finishes such as smart-home technology, accent stone, walnut timber joinery, and mosaic-tiled bathrooms. Private balconies or terraces with premium materials ensure a blend of elegance and practicality. From the grand, double-height lobby to the private residences, every detail has been meticulously crafted. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views, while interiors showcase mosaic stone, travertine finishes, and integrated smart technologies — all elevating daily living with seamless comfort and style. Residents enjoy access to an array of exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, indoor and outdoor pools, butler service, private lounges, a community kitchen, and a business lounge with meeting rooms. The development includes a luxury retail boulevard, bespoke art galleries and an upscale cafe. For relaxation, residence owners can enjoy the tranquil spa and holistic wellness centre. Elegant guest suites, a private cinema, a library, and dedicated work and leisure spaces are thoughtfully integrated to support a balanced, sophisticated lifestyle to set a new standard for high-end living in the capital. “The St Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island are for modern connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary lifestyle with exclusive amenities and the renowned St. Regis Butler service,” said Jaidev Menezes, regional vice president, mixed-use development EMEA at Marriott International. “We are proud to collaborate with SAAS Properties, a bold, forward-thinking team making their debut in branded residences with a project that shows real ambition, precision, and vision. SAAS Properties is a distinguished UAE-based developer with a proven record in residential, commercial and retail real estate. Known for its focus on design, innovation, and quality, the company is dedicated to shaping exceptional living and working environments. Its portfolio includes developments such as One Reem Island, Reem Five, Reem Eight, Reem Nine, Reem Eleven, and SAAS Heights in Abu Dhabi, as well as SAAS Hills in Dubai - each project reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable growth, innovative design and the UAE’s vision for progressive urban living.