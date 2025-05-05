Alpha Dhabi Holding announces partnership with Al Jazira Club

Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol "Alpha Dhabi”, announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Al Jazira Sports Club. Alpha Dhabi will become the club's official partner from the signing date until the end of the 2027/28 sports season. According to the agreement, Alpha Dhabi's logo will appear on the upper back of the club's first football team jerseys, and the company's branding will also appear on Al Jazira Club's marketing assets at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. Commenting on the partnership agreement with Al Jazira Club, Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Our partnership with Al Jazira Club reflects our ambition to celebrate the values of teamwork, excellence, and ambition across the community. This collaboration will support grass roots sporting and cultural initiatives and create pathways to future success for local talent. We are confident that together we will achieve remarkable successes both on and off the pitch.” Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of Al Jazira Club, said: “We are very pleased to announce “Alpha Dhabi” as a partner of Al Jazira Club. This agreement means that the club is on the right track and strengthens its position as an attractive option for major national and international corporations and companies. "We share many common characteristics with “Alpha Dhabi”, such as our constant pursuit of positive impact in the communities in which we operate, our continuous efforts to provide the best services to customers and fans, and our absolute commitment to continuing to develop and modernize our work methods and performance to achieve the highest results at all levels. This is what makes us optimistic about a successful and prosperous partnership between Al Jazira Club and Alpha Dhabi Holding.”