Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Al Jazira Sports Club. Photo: Al Jazira Sports Club
Alpha Dhabi Holding announces partnership with Al Jazira Club

Investment holding company becomes club's official partner

Advertorial

May 05, 2025