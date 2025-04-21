BEYOND offers ‘architectural artistry’ in next stage of Dubai Maritime City community

BEYOND Developments is adding to its Dubai Maritime City success story with the announcement of a fourth project in its masterplan for the emerging waterfront neighbourhood. The company - a fast-rising name in the city’s booming luxury real estate sector - has launched The Mural as part of its 8 million sq ft luxury waterfront project. BEYOND describes the latest development as a “true design statement” and builds on the “phenomenal success” of Sensia, which it reveals sold out within two days of launch. The developer says The Mural blends “architectural artistry with an extraordinary waterfront lifestyle”, which offers investors high capital appreciation and unique luxury living to “match their aspirations”. A landmark addition to the emerging Dubai Maritime City residential district, BEYOND says The Mural will “redefine the relationship between nature and urban design” by offering residents a tranquil waterfront environment while contributing to Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape. Adil Taqi, chief executive Executive of BEYOND Developments, described investor confidence in Dubai as “unstoppable - as evidenced by its number one FDI ranking for four consecutive years”. “We are responding with decisive action, securing prime strategic locations to fuel growth and deliver value," he said. “The rapid success of our projects so far, powered by a diverse international investor base, testifies to a dynamic trajectory inspired by our home city.” The Mural follows the success of BEYOND’s earlier projects, including Saria, Orise, and Sensia, which it says have consistently attracted discerning investors from across the Mena region, Europe, Asia and America. The company said this widespread interest reflects the strength of Dubai’s real estate sector and the growing recognition of BEYOND’s “commitment to deliver visionary, design-led developments that stand out on the global stage”. Demand for Dubai property continues to soar as the city’s progressive regulation and adoption of proptech innovations offer investors confidence and security, attributes seen as essential for significant capital deployment. Dubai Maritime City has caught the interest of numerous domestic and overseas investors, as well as end users, not least for its prime location on the coast within easy reach of top attractions such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport. The Mural will be strategically positioned at the tip of the district, adjacent to a master-planned forest. BEYOND says the dual waterfront-and-greenery setting has shaped the architectural design, which seamlessly integrates nature and urban living. It is designed by British architectural firm Benoy, which devised a striking silhouette comprising two interlocking volumes, tilted toward the water and forest. Lush landscaping is incorporated into the facade through planters, while generous terraces will maximise natural light, views and outdoor living aspects. The 36-storey tower offers a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, maisonettes and a penthouse. And resort-style amenities available to residents will include a state-of-the-art gym, an infinity pool complex, landscaped terraces, barbecue and dining areas, and a dedicated yoga zone. Families are set to benefit from children’s play areas and green spaces, while remote workers can utilise appealing outdoor co-working areas. The Mural’s crown jewel, the Sky Terrace on level 32, will offer Jacuzzis, tanning terraces and sky dining. “The Mural reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in waterfront living,” said Mr Taqi. “Every aspect is meticulously designed to focus on maximising the residential experience on an incredible site and raising the bar for Dubai’s luxury real estate sector.” BEYOND, part of the Omniyat Group, says it is focused on the wider luxury real estate market and providing innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic. The company says it is committed to creating spaces that are “not just homes, but experiences” and aims to go beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate by crafting environments that “inspire and elevate the human experience”. Scheduled for completion by Q2 2028, The Mural is BEYOND’s fourth project and, the company says, is a testament to its rapid growth and vision. <i><b>This page was produced by The National in partnership with BEYOND Properties</b></i>