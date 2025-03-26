Keeping traditions alive: How content platforms help younger generations celebrate Ramadan

Every year, during Ramadan, people renew their faith, meet up with their families and observe traditions. But as the world becomes more digital and people’s lifestyles change, young people are finding new ways to connect with the customs of the holy month. Through #RamadanWithTikTok, content creators have brought the spirit of Ramadan back into the spotlight in a way that is relevant to the present generation while also combining tradition with technology. From the clothing and places to visit to the entertainment that captures the spirit of the holy month, TikTok has become a digital majlis where communities come to share, participate and celebrate.

Honouring modesty and style: The Ramadan fashion edit

Fashion is also a focus for the community during Ramadan since this is the time when people come together for iftar, suhoor and Eid. Modest wear, which has been a part of the region for many years, is given a new life by TikTok creators who combine the traditional and the trendy. TikTok hashtags like #WhatToWear, which feature fashion influencers such as @nirvanaabdul and @esraa.bassiouni, give ideas on how to style an abaya, a kaftan, or other forms of modest wear. They also serve to conserve the cultural meaning of Ramadan clothes, so that people understand that while the fashion is changing, the spirit remains the same.

Exploring Ramadan’s must-visit destinations

Ramadan is not only about spiritual growth but also about people and their actions. The historical mosques, the Ramadan night markets, and the hidden cultural points throughout the Middle East and beyond are also brought to life during the holy month. Examples include @thedubailist, which provides the best iftar and suhoor recommendations, from little shops that serve hot harira soup in little cups to luxury buffets with a huge variety of food. Additionally, there are travel creators such as @travelwitheman sharing travel inspirations and cultural locations and gatherings during Ramadan. These creators make #WhereToVisit a real opportunity to experience the essence of Ramadan.

Entertainment that captures the spirit of Ramadan

It is especially common during the Ramadan evenings to spend time with family watching TV series, films or other content online. This season, TikTok’s #WhatToWatch community is helping people find the best Ramadan entertainment to watch. Some of the creators include @s.umya and @Nadsreviews, who provide recommendations for the best dramas, Ramadan TV shows, and other interesting content. There's also the wider TikTok community, which brings humour and relatability to the screen with hilarious Ramadan skits. From the chaos of iftar prep to the struggles of waking up for suhoor, their sketches capture Ramadan moments that everyone can relate to.

A digital majlis: a platform to share and continue the traditions of Ramadan

Traditionally, Ramadan has always been about gathering, sharing stories and passing down customs from one generation to the next. But in today’s digital-first world, platforms like TikTok have become a digital majlis where people can join and engage in the spirit of generosity, connection, and faith.

Through storytelling, cultural insights take on age-old customs, creators are ensuring that the values of Ramadan — community, generosity, and reflection — are passed on to the next generation in ways that feel authentic and engaging.

Creators on TikTok are capturing the essence of Ramadan, blending the old with the new and ensuring that the spirit of the holy month continues to thrive because traditions don’t just survive by being preserved. They thrive by being shared, reinvented and made meaningful for each new generation.