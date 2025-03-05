‘Recipe for Change': Puck is turning the act of eating into an act of giving this Ramadan

The six authentic dishes featured in the campaign include zenkol, mouhalibiya, macaroni bi crème, spinach and cheese fatayer, kebbet batata with cheese, and cheese maamoul. Photos: Puck

The six authentic dishes featured in the campaign include zenkol, mouhalibiya, macaroni bi crème, spinach and cheese fatayer, kebbet batata with cheese, and cheese maamoul. Photos: Puck