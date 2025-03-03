Forbes announces star-studded line-up for 2025 Women’s Summit in Abu Dhabi

Forbes has unveiled its speaker roster for the fourth annual 30/50 Summit, set to convene in Abu Dhabi from March 5 to 8, aligning with International Women's Day. The event, which aims to foster cross-generational mentorship and empower women leaders, will feature a diverse group of influential figures from entertainment, sports, business, and activism. Headlining the summit are actress and producer Freida Pinto, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Paralympic gold medallist Najlah Imad, and Olympic swimmer and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Yusra Mardini. The line-up also includes Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, Level Shoes chief executive Elisa Bruno, bestselling author Alka Joshi, and professional racing driver Reema Juffali, among others. Notably, the summit will be co-chaired by Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC's <i>Morning Joe</i>, alongside MSNBC contributor and author Huma Abedin, and Forbes Women editor Maggie McGrath. The 30/50 Summit, now in its fourth year, has positioned itself as a key platform for advancing women's leadership. This year's agenda emphasises mentorship, providing opportunities for attendees to learn from both established leaders (50 Over 50) and rising stars (30 Under 30) on Forbes' lists. Beyond traditional speaker panels, the summit will incorporate "Idea Forums," structured networking sessions and workshops designed to facilitate active knowledge sharing on topics ranging from corporate leadership to the creative economy. "In a world still grappling with gender inequality, events like the Forbes 30/50 Summit play a crucial role in amplifying women's voices and fostering meaningful connections," said a spokesperson for Forbes. "By bringing together a diverse group of leaders from various fields, we aim to create a space for dialogue and collaboration that can drive real change." The summit's location in Abu Dhabi adds a layer of cultural significance, offering attendees immersive experiences that highlight the region's rich heritage. The agenda includes tours of the city’s historic landmarks, a desert party featuring local artists and musicians, and an International Women's Day Awards Gala at Louvre Abu Dhabi. These cultural elements underscore the event's broader mission of celebrating women's achievements within a global context. The 2025 summit arrives at a time when discussions around gender equality and women's leadership are more prominent than ever. The event's focus on cross-generational mentorship reflects the importance of passing on knowledge and experience to the next generation of women leaders. "Mentorship is vital for women's career advancement," said an industry analyst. "By creating opportunities for women to learn from each other, the Forbes 30/50 Summit is contributing to a more equitable and inclusive future." The Forbes 30/50 Summit is presented by Cisco, with Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas as the supporting sponsor and Experience Abu Dhabi as the host partner. As the event draws closer, anticipation builds for what promises to be a powerful gathering of women leaders and change-makers. Find out more <a href="https://www.forbes.com/connect/event/2025-forbes-3050-summit-abu-dhabi/?promo=SPEABDH" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.forbes.com/connect/event/2025-forbes-3050-summit-abu-dhabi/?promo=SPEABDH">here</a>.