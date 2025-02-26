Think Lungs campaign - one million steps forward

By Ousama Alhaj, general manager and head of human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, Near East and UAE

Breathing is one of life’s most basic acts - so automatic that we rarely think about it. Yet our lungs, which tirelessly keep us alive around the clock through every waking and sleeping moment, often go unnoticed in conversations about health.

One million steps. One purpose.

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is an umbrella term for more than 200 chronic, progressive lung conditions that scar the lungs and make breathing difficult. These diseases have no cure, and for most, the cause remains unknown. Despite this, the lack of awareness is perhaps the most significant challenge patients face.

Many ILD patients are diagnosed months or even years after experiencing symptoms like a persistent dry cough or breathlessness. By then, the disease has often progressed too far. Imagine the fear, confusion, and isolation of being diagnosed with a condition no one seems to really understand.

The lack of awareness around a disease creates barriers to early diagnosis and treatment, which is why Boehringer Ingelheim launched the ‘Think Lungs’ campaign to change the narrative. It all started with a movement – a movement of taking one million steps together as a community to encourage everyone to take charge of their lung health, understand not-so-rare interstitial lung diseases, and improve overall understanding of the disease.

Following the social media activation, a striking lung installation unveiled at Dubai's Miracle Garden in February served as a powerful visual reminder of the need to think about lungs. Surrounded by credible information, this installation became a catalyst for change, urging visitors to prioritize lung health and take proactive steps towards a better understanding of ILD.

The initiative sparked a movement, uniting communities in a collective effort to improve lung health awareness. Through our efforts, we envision a world where:

· Early diagnosis becomes the norm, enabling timely intervention and improved outcomes for those affected by ILD.

· Individuals are empowered with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their lung health.

· Stigma is eliminated in communities to foster a supportive environment, allowing those living with ILD to navigate their journey with dignity, support and hope.

Every step counts and every conversation helps. Together, we can create a world where lung health is no longer an afterthought, and every breath truly matters.

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5