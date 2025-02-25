SAAS Properties promises a benchmark in luxury living with latest Al Reem Island launch

Luxury property developer SAAS Properties is adding to its UAE portfolio with an opulent collection of seaview residences on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island. The company describes SAAS Heights as “meticulously designed” and says the newly-launched address will blend unrivalled exclusivity and sophistication to set “a new standard” in elevated coastal living. Each tower in the development, situated in the heart of sought-after Al Reem Island, will comprise 134 residences, with just five homes per floor to deliver a “sense of privacy and tranquillity”. SAAS Heights will feature two iconic towers connected by a private bridge and will pair panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf with resort-style amenities. Building design will ensure great sea views in all apartments, each fully furnished and fitted-out. A diverse selection of unit options includes one-bedroom apartments, with maid’s room, as well as two-bedroom units offered as standard or duplex. Three-bedroom residences will provide “the ultimate in privacy”, says SAAS Properties, citing a private elevator for seamless access. The developer describes its four-bedroom penthouse offering as “magnificent” and says it will represent the “pinnacle of luxury living”. This high-end home will come with a private pool, a BBQ area, Jacuzzi, outdoor sauna and gym, plus an outdoor staircase, all crafted to deliver “an unparalleled lifestyle of comfort and exclusivity”. All SAAS Heights residents will benefit from cutting-edge wellness technologies, including a VLED air purification system to ensure unmatched air quality. The developer says each unit will also be equipped with a fully integrated smart home system for optimal climate control, lighting adjustment, and advanced safety features. Interiors will blend the elegance of natural wood with premium appliances, while uninterrupted panoramic views will be framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. SAAS Heights is the latest in a growing, dynamic SAAS Properties portfolio. This includes several landmark addresses on Al Reem Island, such as its flagship One Reem, Reem Five, Reem Eight, Reem Nine, Reem Eleven, plus SAAS Business Tower in Abu Dhabi, and the SAAS Tower and SAAS Hills in Dubai. The company says each development is a testament to its dedication to innovative design and luxury living. “At SAAS Properties, we believe in crafting more than just residences,” explains company marketing director Karim Nasser. “We create living experiences that embody sophistication, innovation, and timeless luxury. “Every detail, from the private seafront location to the bespoke design elements, has been curated to deliver an unparalleled lifestyle.” Mr Nasser continues: “SAAS Heights represents the pinnacle of elegance, where world-class amenities, refined design, and ultimate exclusivity converge, setting a new benchmark for opulence in the heart of Abu Dhabi.” SAAS Properties says this latest prime project offers unparalleled access to the UAE capital’s most prestigious destinations. SAAS Heights residents will benefit from “best-in-class connectivity” to world-renowned luxury shopping districts, Michelin-starred dining, iconic cultural landmarks, such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, and top-tier wellness retreats. The new buildings are strategically located a short distance from The Galleria’s high-end boutiques and restaurants, beside Abu Dhabi’s International Financial Centre (ADGM), exceptional education at Repton School and prestigious Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, as well as elite healthcare at renowned medical facilities such as Cleveland Clinic. UAE-headquartered SAAS Properties has built a strong reputation for excellence in commercial, residential, and retail real estate development. It says it prides itself on an ability to create thoughtfully designed spaces, driven by a vision to craft unparalleled living and working environments. SAAS Properties states a commitment to “redefining” luxury real estate, offering innovative architectural solutions that set fresh standards for “quality and sophistication”. Mr Nasser says the launch of SAAS Heights marks “a new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate landscape”. He adds: “It offers residents an exclusive blend of world-class hospitality, breathtaking design with fully furnished and fit-out apartments, and an extraordinary lifestyle where each unit overlooks the beach on Al Reem Island.”