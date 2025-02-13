Visa’s high-frequency data analytics also help financial institutions and businesses in the country understand shifting consumer trends. AP
Visa’s high-frequency data analytics also help financial institutions and businesses in the country understand shifting consumer trends. AP

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 drives 34% net increase in international visitor spend, Visa data shows

Notable growth in international visitors to Abu Dhabi during F1 from the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kazakhstan

Advertorial

February 13, 2025