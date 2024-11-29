Mediclinic Middle East announces launch of Mediclinic Woman

Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers and Official Wellbeing Partner of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, today announces the launch of Mediclinic Woman, a programme which focuses on the health of women, from prevention to longevity, and at all touchpoints of a woman’s life. From adolescence, through child-bearing years, middle age, menopause and beyond, Mediclinic Woman is designed to ensure that women, whatever their healthcare requirements, have seamless and co-ordinated access to the services they need when needed. Mediclinic offers an integrated care pathway for women across the continuum of care, focusing on preventive screening services, maternity and fertility, general and specialist gynaecology including the treatment of female cancer at our specialised Comprehensive Cancer Centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, women’s health physiotherapy, aesthetics and wellness, and management of menopause. Whatever their clinical need, Mediclinic provides the highest international standards of care for women. Our teams of experts are specialists in all areas of women’s health and whether having a baby or requiring complex care for a disease or condition, our female clients can be assured that they will receive the very best in collaborative, multidisciplinary care. Hein van Eck, chief executive of Mediclinic Middle East, said: "Although Mediclinic has always focused heavily on the health and wellness of women, the launch of Mediclinic Woman aims to make women much more aware of the array of services on offer to them at Mediclinic, and more empowered about how, where and when they can benefit from our huge depth of knowledge and expertise. "Women have unique health requirements and we want to ensure that the way we treat them is tailored to the personal circumstances of each and every patient." More details about Mediclinic Woman is available at <a href="https://www.mediclinic.ae/en/corporate/mediclinic-women.html" target="_blank">https://www.mediclinic.ae/en/corporate/mediclinic-women.html</a> Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic Group, a diversified international private healthcare services group established in South Africa in 1983, with divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the UAE. The foundation of Mediclinic lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, through the use of state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment. Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 29 clinics in the UAE with over 970 inpatient beds.