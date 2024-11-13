Casa Milano concludes Downtown Design 2024 with notable awards and celebrates innovation in luxury interiors

Casa Milano, a leader in luxury home solutions, celebrated a successful showcase at Downtown Design 2024 featuring its largest booth yet - a striking 400 sqm display at Dubai Design District. Under the guidance of director and founder Azhar Sajan, Casa Milano offered an immersive experience featuring cutting-edge bathroom and kitchen solutions, underscoring the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and pushing the boundaries of interior design. The centrepiece of Casa Milano’s exhibit was the acclaimed "Talking Walls: Reimagining the Bathroom Experience" initiative. This competition brought together some of the UAE’s top design studios to create 12 sqm bathroom mockups, each representing a distinct concept that transformed traditional bathroom spaces into imaginative and functional environments. From eco-conscious designs to bold artistic statements, "Talking Walls" continues to be a powerful platform for designers to showcase their talents, inspire innovation, and foster a sense of community within the UAE’s design industry. In recognition of exceptional creativity and execution, Casa Milano honoured design studios with prestigious awards at this year’s event: These awards reflect Casa Milano’s dedication to encouraging groundbreaking ideas and supporting the next generation of designers. Each winning concept embodies the spirit of innovation, craftsmanship and excellence that Casa Milano champions within the luxury interiors sector. Azhar Sajan expressed his gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive response from the design community and visitors at Downtown Design. He said: “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and creativity showcased at our booth. Casa Milano is committed to elevating interior design in the UAE and providing a platform where designers can push boundaries and bring new perspectives to luxury living spaces.” With a strong presence at Downtown Design 2024, Casa Milano continues to set benchmarks for luxury interiors in the region, creating experiences that celebrate quality and creativity. The brand remains dedicated to advancing the UAE’s design ecosystem and inspiring the broader industry with every showcase.