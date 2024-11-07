Dubai’s leading real estate brokers take the spotlight in Bayut’s new campaign

Bayut, the leading property portal in the UAE, continues to spotlight the achievements of real estate agents across the region with its highly successful TruBroker programme. In a bold and vibrant move, Bayut is spotlighting top-performing real estate agents through its latest campaign that celebrates the top TruBrokers who have earned this distinction through their dedication and commitment to providing trusted services in the real estate market. One of the campaign's highlights is the huge Hessa Street billboard spanning more than 150 metres, on a main road used by close to a million travellers every month, where the best in the business are showcased like never before. The TruBroker programme, launched by Bayut to highlight top-performing real estate agents who exemplify integrity, professionalism and client trust, has seen tremendous growth. Today, Bayut proudly boasts more than 1,900 certified TruBrokers, a number that continues to rise as more agents strive to meet the competitive criteria required to earn this prestigious title. This growth demonstrates the value of being a TruBroker and reflects the growing importance of trustworthiness in the real estate sector. Home seekers and investors are increasingly relying on agents they can trust, making the TruBroker badge a mark of confidence for end users. Haider Khan, chief executive of Bayut and Dubizzle Group Mena, said: “TruBroker is more than just a badge – it's a symbol of trust, quality and excellence in the real estate industry. We believe in empowering agents and consumers by fostering a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem. The billboard campaign is a tribute to the hard work and professionalism of these agents who continue to shape the future of real estate in Dubai.” TruBroker Parmida Azizi from AX Capital, said: “I am honoured to be recognised as a TruBroker and one of the leading agents in Dubai. I extend my gratitude to Bayut for valuing the commitment and dedication we bring to our clients every day.” Adrian Shillingford, from haus and haus, said he was honoured to be recognised as a TruBroker and appreciates Bayut’s acknowledgement of his commitment to delivering trust and authenticity to property seekers in Dubai. TruBroker is live on the Bayut website and app for property seekers and agents across the UAE. Bayut encourages those passing by the Hessa Street hoarding to take a picture and tag @BayutUAE on social media to join in on the excitement.