Eviqe Diamonds unveils a new era of luxury in Dubai, revolutionising the world of lab-grown diamonds

Under the patronage of Sheikh Jumaa bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, in the heart of Dubai, a city celebrated for its blend of tradition and innovation, Eviqe Diamonds has proudly launched a brand that redefines luxury in the diamond industry. At a landmark event at the luxurious DMCC Tower Dubai, Eviqe Diamonds introduced a visionary approach to lab-grown diamonds, setting a new standard in sustainability, excellence, and craftsmanship. This launch marks Dubai as a new centre for luxury diamonds, perfectly blending ethical sourcing with state-of-the-art technology. “Eviqe Diamonds is more than a brand; it’s a movement redefining luxury in a way that resonates with today’s discerning consumer,” says Osama Al Salman, general manager of Eviqe. “In Dubai, a city of unmatched sophistication, we are proud to introduce diamonds that are as ethical as they are exquisite.” Eviqe Diamonds’ approach is rooted in three core pillars: innovation, craftsmanship and excellence - each a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating world-class diamonds: ● Innovation that defines brilliance: Leveraging advanced CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) technology developed by Plasmability, Eviqe produces diamonds of exceptional purity and brilliance. This refined single-phase growth process yields diamonds free from visible impurities or growth lines, ensuring a level of beauty and clarity that rivals the finest natural stones. With Eviqe, luxury is redefined through an uncompromising commitment to quality. ● Craftsmanship honoured with precision: Craftsmanship at Eviqe transcends technical skill; it reflects a legacy of devotion to diamonds as icons of rarity and elegance. As the only lab-grown diamond facility worldwide to unite growing, cutting, and polishing under one roof, Eviqe achieves a standard of perfection in each gem that few can match. Every facet is meticulously polished to capture the true essence of luxury. ● Excellence as a lasting promise: Eviqe Diamonds’ commitment to excellence is unwavering, creating diamonds that are stunning and also GIA-certified, providing transparency and authenticity to customers. This legacy of quality assures consumers that each Eviqe diamond embodies modern sophistication and timeless allure. Eviqe Diamonds stands as a beacon of responsible luxury, merging beauty with environmental integrity. The brand’s “made in UAE” certification reinforces Dubai’s dedication to excellence and positions Eviqe as a frontrunner in sustainable luxury. Through this commitment to ethical sourcing, Eviqe offers diamonds that reflect both elegance and social responsibility, ensuring each purchase aligns with the values of today’s conscious consumers. “We’re proud to offer diamonds that reflect values of environmental responsibility, ensuring that each gem is as socially conscious as it is beautiful,” adds Al Salman. “By pioneering this approach, Eviqe offers consumers a guilt-free luxury they can truly treasure.” Eviqe Diamonds emerges from a powerful collaboration between Plasmability, Crossworks Manufacturing (a member of the HRA Group), Dubai Holding (SJM Group), and Bond Investment of Abu Dhabi. Together, these industry leaders have combined their expertise and vision to create a brand that seamlessly merges advanced technology with exceptional artistry. General manager Osama Al Salman reflects on the collaboration with Itay Ariel, Executive Director of Global Sales at Crossworks, saying, “Eviqe Diamonds represents the convergence of tradition and innovation, reimagining what it means to own a diamond. This collaboration goes beyond partnerships—it is a commitment to crafting diamonds of lasting impact and elegance.” Itay Ariel adds: “Eviqe Diamonds’ launch in Dubai is more than a debut; it’s the culmination of an ambition to merge advanced technology with unmatched craftsmanship. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in the world of luxury diamonds. Dubai’s reputation as a centre of luxury and technological advancement offers Eviqe Diamonds the perfect setting to introduce a new chapter in diamond craftsmanship. Here, Eviqe’s mission to blend modernity with tradition resonates, capturing the essence of Dubai’s allure in each diamond. By creating a “made in UAE” certification, Eviqe not only elevates its diamonds on the global stage but also solidifies Dubai’s role as a leader in the luxury gems market. Held at the prestigious DMCC Tower Dubai, the Eviqe Diamonds launch event showcased a dazzling display of the brand’s finest diamonds, setting the stage for a brand that embodies both timeless artistry and cutting-edge innovation. Esteemed representatives from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) joined Eviqe’s partners to celebrate this groundbreaking addition to the luxury world.