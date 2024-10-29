Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai to attract more than 70,000 visitors

Almost 2,000 global and regional exhibitors, plus an expected 70,000-plus visitors from more than 150 countries, are to come together this week for the 28th Beautyworld Middle East. The popular trade show will run from October 28 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre and will host some of the world’s most influential brands and local beauty, fragrance and wellness heroes. Beautyworld Middle East is organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East. This year’s theme, ‘Illuminating the business of beauty’, is set to shine a light on what’s trending in the beauty industry, as well as providing unparalleled brand showcases and networking and business opportunities. Ravi Ramchandni, show manager at Beautyworld Middle East, said: “Beautyworld Middle East continues to play a vital role in the growth and development of the beauty and wellness industry, and we are proud to say that it is one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world. "Over three days, we will be shining a spotlight on some of the biggest players in the industry while also giving a voice to emerging brands and looking into the latest trends and insights which are shaping the future. We look forward to celebrating the growth of the Middle Eastern fragrance sector which has been exponential over the past couple of years, as well as addressing sustainability, emerging talents and the opportunities and challenges in the current business climate.” Beauty lovers are set to be wowed by this year’s keynote speaker, TV star and beauty entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian, who will take to the stage on Monday, October 28, headlining the Next in Beauty Conference. Ms Mardinian is a leading figure in the cosmetics industry who transformed her passion into a brand that resonates with millions. With 24 free-to-attend sessions featuring more than 50 speakers across three days, the immersive conference encompasses market intelligence, emerging trends and the revolutionary innovations that are reshaping the beauty sector. The 2024 lineup of local and international speakers also includes Ralph Bou Nader, general manager of Arabian Oud International; Marina Mansour, vice president of beauty and wellness - Kyra; Tony Jaillot, chief executive of SWEETCH; Tara Rose Kidd, managing director of Tara Rose Salon, and Kelly Kovack, founder of BeautyMatter. The Signature Scent competition is always a highlight of the event and this year attendees will see 15 international fragrance houses battle it out to create the signature scent of Beautyworld Middle East 2024. Using the latest technology by Airparfum, visitors can sample fragrances in a “dry” olfactive experience without overwhelming their senses. Vibrant, trendsetting speakers will guide the audience through live skincare, haircare, and nail care demonstrations, along with fun and educational mini-sessions in the 'Front Row by Nazih' section of the show. This segment will feature renowned brands such as GHD, Revlon, Guinot, and Alterego. Meanwhile celebrating seasoned professionals and future stars in the nail art business, Nail it! By Nazih Group will be offering awards across six categories. Brands participating in Nail It! this year include Artistic Nail Design, Bandi and Credo. Featuring more than 50 of the world’s most unique brands and creators, Quintessence – the art of perfume<b> </b>offers a curated showcase of scents in a bespoke, luxurious environment. Celebrating rare, exquisite and truly niche scents – don’t miss an opportunity to discover the creme de la creme of perfume brands including Soul of Makeen, Ramon Bejar, Vertus and Giardini Di Toscana. The Beautyworld Awards, which acknowledge excellence and ingenuity in the beauty and fragrance industry, return for 2024 with 17 awards including six new categories for 2024. Taking place at the Conrad Hotel Dubai on Tuesday, October 29, a gala dinner and ceremony will celebrate the great and good of the industry. In two new additions to the show, beautyLIVE will offer an exciting blend of live hair and makeup demonstrations and feature <i>Arabian Color Fiesta</i> - the largest hair colour competition in the GCC in partnership with Goldwell. The second newcomer - Beauty Beginnings,<b> </b>in partnership with the International Luxury Brand Consultancy, marks an exciting discovery zone exclusively designed to introduce beauty brands to the Mena region for the very first time. More information and how to register is available <a href="https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html" target="_blank">here</a>.