Dubai Holding Asset Management rebrands its residential portfolio as 'Dubai Residential'

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) has unveiled the renaming and rebranding of its residential leasing portfolio, formerly known as Dubai Asset Management, as Dubai Residential. This rebrand follows the integration of Nakheel and Meydan into Dubai Holding, resulting in the significant expansion of Dubai Residential’s portfolio. The new identity marks a key milestone in the company’s over two-decade journey of shaping the city’s residential landscape, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents and supporting Dubai’s continued development. Unified under the Dubai Residential brand, the portfolio spans several vibrant communities with 40,000 homes, serving over 150,000 residents. From premium waterfront destinations to family-friendly neighbourhoods, the rebranding reinforces the company’s commitment to building future-focused, connected communities, with strategic growth planned for the future. Established in the early 2000s, the group has consistently evolved through strategic expansions, transitioning into Dubai Asset Management. A major milestone occurred in 2020 with the integration of Meraas under Dubai Holding, significantly broadening the residential vertical’s influence and market presence. The portfolio expansion was further accelerated in 2024 with the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan, solidifying the newly branded Dubai Residential as one of the largest residential leasing portfolios in Dubai, with an extensive geographic footprint operating a diverse range of communities. Dubai Residential’s complete portfolio now includes City Walk Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Remraam, Shorooq, Ghoroob, Badrah, Manazel Al Khor, Ghoroob Square, Meydan Residence 1, Layan, Bayti Villas, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Dubai Wharf, Meydan Heights, The Gardens, Garden View Villas, Garden View Apartments, Al Khail Gate and International City. This milestone chapter in the Group’s journey aligns with Dubai’s strong residential real estate performance, which continues to see high demand heading into 2025. Industry reports underscore the strong performance of the emirate’s residential market, with Savills reporting that Dubai remains a global leader in prime rental market growth, driven by pro-business policies, accessible visa programmes, and geopolitical stability, with the city’s population growing by over 25,700 in Q1 2024 alone. For Dubai Residential, this demand presents valuable growth opportunities across its diverse leasing portfolio, catering to premium home-seekers, families, professionals, and corporates. Residents enjoy access to unique benefits, such state-of-the-art digital services, including contract renewals, maintenance, and payments via a dedicated resident app. Community-based retail centres, sporting amenities, and events enrich the living experiences, as do value-added benefits such as exclusive discounts and offers from leading streaming brands, service providers, retail hubs and relevant partners. The rebranding to Dubai Residential involves a refresh of the brand’s visual identity, ensuring all assets unite under a distinctive brand umbrella. Representing the group’s commitment to innovation, the exercise aims to emphasise its market dominance and shore up its legacy as one of the key players in Dubai’s competitive residential leasing sector. There are several benefits for residents renting from a credible leasing organisation, including security, consistency in services, digital services and dynamic community spaces: · Credibility and Accountability: Leasing organisations adhere to high global and regulatory standards, which ensures residents can expect consistent services, transparent communications, and clear and stable leasing and renewal agreements, preserving tenants' rights and obligations. · Professional and Consistent Services: Residents can expect dedicated management or resident services teams to handle all inquiries, emergencies, maintenance requests, and concerns promptly and in a consistent manner. · Attractive Packages and Value-Added Benefits: Leasing organisations provide residents with competitive and attractive residential leasing options, including select benefits such as flexible payment options and free chiller charge. Organisations also provide exclusive deals and offers with leading streaming providers, delivery services, ride-hailing apps, and more to enhance resident experiences. · Digital Services and Portals: Businesses like Dubai Residential offer secure and streamlined digital platforms and mobile apps that enable residents to pay rent online, schedule maintenance requests, renew contracts, and communicate with resident management teams conveniently. · Access to Amenities and Community: Established leasing organisations typically provide residents with fully integrated communities, including regularly maintained gyms, pools, sports courts, children and dog parks, landscaped areas, community spaces and events that bring neighbours together and promote active living. · Safety and Security: Communities are protected with 24-hour security and CCTV technology to ensure resident safety. Emergency teams also swiftly respond to urgent situations round-the-clock. · Sustainability Practices and Implementation: Leasing organisations such as Dubai Residential are invested in sustainability enhancements and strategies to ensure communities meet the evolving needs of residents. This includes enhanced waste and water management services, recycling and community awareness events.