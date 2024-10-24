HOKA brings joyful performance to the Emirates with launch of first Dubai store

HOKA, one of the world’s fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands, has announced the opening of its first store in Dubai. In the newly renovated sports section at City Centre Mirdif, the new 1022 sq ft shop will showcase HOKA’s full performance footwear, apparel and accessories lineup. Originating in the French Alps, HOKA footwear is renowned for its unparalleled fusion of cushioning and support, promising a ride like no other. HOKA is now a leading name in performance footwear and apparel, boasting one of the most rapid growth trajectories in the industry’s history. Setting itself apart through relentless innovation, HOKA offers an unrivalled experience with each pair of shoes, blending cutting-edge technology with meticulous design. From enhanced cushioning to meticulously engineered midsoles, every aspect of HOKA footwear is crafted to deliver a smooth, soft, and efficient ride. The new flagship will offer newly launched F24 styles including the Skyward X, which offers a plush inside with a tall midsole and carbon features, making it ideal for both daily runs and races while the ultra-fast road model, Cielo X 1 is ideal for racing. Beyond shoes, HOKA extends its innovative spirit to activewear and beyond, constantly seeking new ways to make movement more enjoyable, purposeful, and empowering through strategic integration of technology, design, and community feedback. “We are thrilled to be opening our first mono-branded HOKA store in Dubai, UAE – among the world’s most vibrant and dynamic destinations and the centre point of an active and dynamic lifestyle that strongly resonates with HOKA’s motto of inspiring people to move,” said Carl Peaple of Source Rite. “We’re proud to announce the opening of our latest flagship in the vibrant city of Dubai. HOKA is committed to helping more people find joy through movement and the new store is set to become the ultimate destination for movers of all types to give them the tools to feel like they can fly” said Guido Geilenkirchen, vice president and general manager of HOKA EMEA.