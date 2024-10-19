Animenia Abu Dhabi 2024 - boundless creativity, live concerts and non-stop action

Get ready for an anime festival like no other as Animenia takes over Abu Dhabi from October 23-27 at Manarat al Saadiyat. Dive into the vibrant world of anime with immersive themed exhibits, creative workshops and gaming, star-studded live entertainment, exclusive meet and greets, mouthwatering street food, retail, and an epic cosplay competition with more than Dh400,000 of prizes up for grabs. Don’t miss out on the anime event of the year, as Animenia is set to be a true celebration for every fan across the country. Here’s a sneak peek of the incredible adventures waiting for you: Step into the enchanting world of Animenia and experience your favourite anime shows spring to life with immersive, themed exhibits. Each world is packed with thrilling activities, endless photo ops, and a collector’s haven where you can meet fellow traders, discover exclusive treasures, and even swap-coveted items. Fans of Attack on Titan can test their courage by scaling Wall Maria, and channel their inner Scout with a photo opportunity designed to mimic the ODM training. Those ready to become ninjas can enter Naruto's Konohah Village, where a thrilling Ninja Obstacle Course and mind-bending Mirror Maze await. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen can dive into the chaos of the Shibuya Incident and immerse themselves in the different characters’ domain expansions. Meanwhile, those seeking something more kawaii can head to Sanrio’s Hello Kitty exhibit, to join Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and friends for some fun digital and analogue games. For the ultimate throwback, Spacetoon fans can delight in the nostalgic journey through this beloved childhood universe, revisiting iconic cartoon moments with every step. Explore creativity and culture at Animenia’s exciting workshops and action-packed gaming zone! Get ready to bust some moves at the Anime Dance Workshop with Real Akiba Boyz and learn the iconic choreography from your favourite anime tunes alongside the incredible dance group. Alternatively, join Gunpla and build your very own Gundam miniatures with OtakuME while Tamiya model car racing invites you for some high-speed fun. Get stuck into an Origami workshop with expert guidance as you master the intricate art of paper folding and create your own masterpiece before exploring the soulful sound of the traditional Japanese instrument with the Shamisen session with Kuni-Ken. Finally, discover the serene Japanese Tea Ceremony and become a pro in the graceful art of matcha or relax with a beloved Japanese pastime with Nurie colouring. On the gaming side, the Gaming Zone powered by AD Gaming promises to deliver thrills with an action-packed line-up of VR, esports, and more. Although the full details are still under wraps, expect to dive into immersive worlds, challenge your friends in competitive esports, and experience gaming like never before. Animenia is bringing fans the ultimate chance to meet some of the most iconic creators, artists, and voice actors from the anime and gaming world. This is the perfect chance to snap a photo, grab an autograph, and even have a quick chat with the creative minds behind some of your favourite shows and games. Adding to the excitement, fans will also have the opportunity to take part in Q&A sessions with top anime stars. Among the special guests are Eiji Shiroi, creator of Capcom and SNK characters, and Hidetoshi Omori, the animation director behind hits like Gundam, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Dragon Ball. Square Enix art director Isamu Kamikokuryo will be there, along with Keiichiro Toyama, the mastermind of Silent Hill, and Kenji Watanabe, Digimon’s chief designer. Meet Kikuko Inoue, the voice behind iconic characters like those from Oh! My Goddess and Captain Tsubasa, and Sonic the Hedgehog’s creator, Naoto Ohshima. Fans can also meet Ryo Horikawa, the voice of Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, along with SUDA51, director and designer of No More Heroes, and Takashi Tokita, the director of Live A Live and Final Fantasy. Don’t miss out on Yoko Shimomura, the music composer for Super Mario and Kingdom Hearts, Yusuke Naora, the art director for Final Fantasy, and Yutaka Abe, the talented artist behind Detective Conan. With even more special guests yet to be announced, make sure to secure your Meet and Greet Day Pass now, allowing you to delve deeper into the minds behind these iconic manga and video games. At the centre of all the anime mania, fans can look forward to some show-stopping performances including the incredible headliner Rasha Rizk on October 25, known for her unforgettable vocals on Detective Conan, Dragon Ball Super, Hunter X Hunter, and more. The excitement continues on October 26 with headliner FLOW, the legendary five-member rock band behind anime classics like ‘GO!!!’ from Naruto and the theme songs for Code Geass and Tales of Zestiria the Cross, delivering a high-energy show packed with anime anthems. Supporting acts include angela, the duo behind hits from Stellvia in Space, and Saudi pop sensation Mojo, blending urban beats with anime vibes. Kicking off on October 23, the festival starts strongly with the legendary Yoko Takahashi, known for her iconic track from Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as captivating performances from Japanese songstress Junna up until October 25. Fans will also be treated to an epic lineup of Anison bands including Snowkel, Blinding Sunrise, Kuni-Ken, Koyomi, and Catch Me Yesterday, alongside a special debut from Powerglove, performing their iconic video game music covers for the first time in the region. Adding to the fun, expect high-energy dance performances by local legends Team Anime DXB and internet sensations Real Akiba Boyz. Stay tuned as many more special guests are yet to be announced! Animenia will be a haven for cosplayers, setting the stage for the ultimate cosplay competition, boasting a prize pool of more than Dh400,000, the biggest prize ever offered in an anime festival. Have the chance to strut your stuff with solo and group categories and special awards for Best in Craftsmanship, Best in Performance, and Best in Anime Adaptation, offering numerous opportunities to win big. Judging this epic competition will be cosplay icons Yuegene Fay from Thailand, Rian CYD from Indonesia, Naythero from France, and SayoChuu and SabCosplay from Latvia, with special guests including Reika from Japan and VEGA Cosplay from Saudi Arabia also scheduled to be in attendance. Register by October 20 at <a href="http://animeniaabudhabi.com/" target="_blank">animeniaabudhabi.com</a> for the chance to showcase your talent and take home the cash prize. Foodies will also be in for a treat as Animenia will be serving up delicious and authentic Tokyo street food with a selection of tantalising dining options, featuring everything from mouthwatering ramen to sweet mochi, bringing the vibrant flavours of Japan right to Abu Dhabi. The festival will also host an array of regional and international brands, with an eclectic mix of anime accessories, collectable merchandise, and trendy anime streetwear, allowing guests to take home an adorable keepsake from this epic event. Secure a spot with the Day Pass Weekday or Day Pass Weekend starting from Dh65 and a limited number of Five-Day Festival Passes at Dh425. Alternatively, Concert General Standing Admission tickets give anime and music lovers access to the general standing zone at the concert as well as one-day access to the Animenia Abu Dhabi festival grounds for Dh185. Guests can also geek out with the Meet & Greet Day Pass tickets for Dh145. For the ultimate anime experience, visitors can opt for the Super VIP Pass for Dh1,995 which gives access to everything at Animenia including full access to the festival grounds on all five days, access to all meet and greets, two concert tickets, and more! Tickets are now on sale at <a href="http://www.ticketmaster.ae/" target="_blank">www.ticketmaster.ae</a> and <a href="http://www.platinumlist.net/" target="_blank">www.platinumlist.net</a>. More information is available at <a href="http://animeniaabudhabi.com/" target="_blank">animeniaabudhabi.com</a> and social media channels.