FASSCO celebrates a decade of leading healthcare hospitality services in the UAE

FASSCO, a division of Planet Group, is celebrating ten years of delivering high-quality healthcare hospitality services across the UAE. Headquartered in Singapore and created as a Singapore-India-Abu Dhabi collaboration, FASSCO has established itself as the preferred partner for managing food and nutrition services across healthcare facilities within the M42 network, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the company said. It serves more than one million meals annually, contributing to patient recovery and overall well-being.

Mario Ojeda, vice president of facilities management at M42, highlighting the partnership’s significance, said: "M42 is committed to providing world-class care, and our collaboration with FASSCO ensures that patients receive nutritious meals essential for their recovery. Nutrition is a critical part of the healing process, and FASSCO has been instrumental in delivering this key service."

FASSCO specialises in customised, condition-specific diets, enhancing patient experiences while prioritising safety. The company implements the globally recognised International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative framework and uses advanced technology to elevate its services.

FASSCO’s excellence in healthcare hospitality has earned recognition from prominent institutions, including Dubai Health Authority, Kings College Hospital London, Yas Clinic, and Solutions+.

A focus on patients and performance

FASSCO’s service philosophy revolves around its core pillars of patients, people, process and performance. Committed to talent localisation, the company has developed a tech-enabled competency development platform, training and certifying its workforce to ensure high-quality care delivery on the front lines.

By nurturing genuine, fair relationships, FASSCO continues to build a workforce dedicated to enhancing the patient experience.

Innovative solutions for enhanced patient care

FASSCO continues to invest in innovative, tech-driven operating platforms like PulseXPro, which manages day-to-day operations, and PulseFood, an in-house food delivery app. Additionally, the Pulse Re platform manages the life cycle journey of caregivers, tracking training certifications, medical records, and other key documentation. These tools enable FASSCO to consistently deliver first-class performance and promote wellness for patients, caregivers and clients.

Sandeep Dhupar, chief executive of FASSCO, said: "We maintain rigorous standards for food safety, hygiene, and client relationships. Through collaborations with global vendors, we ensure a safe and reliable supply chain. Our focus remains on redefining healthcare hospitality by prioritising patient outcomes and operational efficiency."

Comprehensive healthcare support services

Beyond food and nutrition, FASSCO offers a wide range of healthcare support services. These include master planning for healthcare facilities, environmental services, facility management, patient support services, and staffing solutions for healthcare providers.

FASSCO also advises on the design and operation of healthcare facilities, helping providers optimise efficiency, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. Its retail outlets, including Seasons Cafe and Kitchens, offer nutritious meals, promoting a health-conscious community.

As FASSCO marks its tenth anniversary, the company remains committed to driving innovation and setting new standards in healthcare hospitality, ensuring its services continue to evolve with the needs of healthcare providers and patients across the UAE.

