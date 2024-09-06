Insights from Worldpay campaign to help unlock growth through optimised payments

In today's fiercely competitive business landscape, optimising payment strategies isn't just nice - it's a powerful lever for driving revenue growth and gaining a decisive edge over competitors. Recognising this opportunity, Worldpay proudly introduces <a href="https://offers.worldpayglobal.com/Payments-Performance.html?utm_source=EMAIL&utm_medium=OUTUS&utm_content=PP&utm_campaign=2024_MSENT_MEA_INBI_PP-OUTUS" target="_blank">Payments Performance</a>: a groundbreaking suite of vertically curated reports designed to empower merchants with insights that directly impact their bottom line. A combination of consumer research across eight countries worldwide, real customer success stories, and perspectives from leading industry experts across the payments ecosystem, these industry-specific reports provide practical, actionable advice that allows businesses to harness the full potential of their payment strategies. Worldplay has identified five crucial areas in a typical merchant's payment setup where strategic optimisation can drive significant business success. Here's a preview of some of the insights we offer: <b>User experience: smoothing the path to purchase</b> In this digital age, convenience is king. Our research shows that a frictionless user experience is paramount in reducing cart abandonment and increasing conversion rates. Implementing one-click payments, storing payment details securely, and automatically updating card information when a customer receives a new card can significantly streamline the checkout process. By eliminating obstacles for the customer, you're creating a path of least resistance to completing a transaction. <b>Security: balancing protection and convenience</b> In an era of increasing cyber threats, robust security measures are non-negotiable. However, the challenge lies in implementing these tools without compromising the customer experience. The key is to strike the right balance. While fraud prevention tools are crucial, overly stringent measures can block legitimate transactions, frustrating customers and potentially driving them to competitors. By implementing fraud tools that cause minimal disruption to the customer journey, such as biometric authentication, you can enhance account security without adding unnecessary friction. This approach helps prevent fraud and reduces cart abandonment at the same time, ensuring both security and satisfaction for your customers. <b>Cost: strategic advantages of payment savings</b> Every transaction comes at a cost, but there are innovative ways to optimise these expenses. One such approach, particularly beneficial for global businesses, involves strategically utilising regional offices, sales outlets, or licenses of payment processors to ensure transactions occur within the same market or country. This simple yet effective strategy can re-categorise transactions from "inter-regional" to "intra-regional" or "local," potentially resulting in significant fee reductions. These cost savings can then be reinvested back into the business to improve services or passed on to customers through more competitive pricing. <b>Payouts: enhancing efficiency and customer control</b> Payments don’t just end at the point of sale. Efficient payout processes, an often overlooked aspect of the payment ecosystem, are crucial for customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. For example, implementing self-service machines or secure online portals for payouts can empower customers to take control of their refunds and reimbursements. This not only reduces wait times and minimises errors but also enhances the overall customer experience, fostering loyalty and repeat business. <b>Back office: mitigating financial risks</b> While the spotlight often shines on the customer-facing side of payments, back-office processes are equally crucial to a company's success. Reconciliation speed, cost-efficiency and accuracy are all vital elements that can significantly impact an organisation’s bottom line and operational effectiveness. By streamlining payment processes to ensure timely receipt of funds in appropriate currencies, companies can minimise the risk of trapped funds. Leveraging guaranteed foreign exchange (FX) rates - where a fixed rate is locked in for a predetermined period - allows a business to know exactly how much they'll receive in their local currency. This approach mitigates currency volatility risks, protecting profit margins and providing financial predictability. Such strategies are particularly crucial in less stable economies. <b>Empowering global commerce</b> At Worldpay, we're committed to powering global commerce by providing exceptional payment expertise to businesses worldwide. Our collection of payments performance reports serves as your roadmap to unlocking hidden revenue potential. By optimising your payment strategies across these key areas, you can uncover new opportunities, elevate customer satisfaction, and fuel sustainable growth. The insights shared here are just a glimpse of how we can help merchants realise their full payment potential. To explore these concepts in depth and discover how to apply them to your business, we invite you to access our comprehensive suite of industry reports <a href="https://offers.worldpayglobal.com/Payments-Performance.html?utm_source=EMAIL&utm_medium=OUTUS&utm_content=PP&utm_campaign=2024_MSENT_MEA_INBI_PP-OUTUS" target="_blank">here</a><b>.</b>