AstraZeneca swings to loss of £265m in 2021 despite bumper Covid vaccine sales

Pharmaceutical firm expects sales of pandemic-related products to decline this year

Employees at a manufacturing facility of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The London-listed firm supplied 2.5 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the fight against coronavirus last year. AFP
Alice Haine
London
Feb 10, 2022

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca swung to a pre-tax loss of £265 million in 2021 despite securing $4 billion in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine.

The London-listed firm, which does not make a profit from the vaccine it produces in conjunction with Oxford University, saw its profits dive compared to the $3.92bn it made in 2020 even though it made $1.8bn in sales from the Covid jab in the final three month of last year alone.

While the Anglo-Swedish company expects overall revenue to increase this year after five more drugs achieved bumper sales, it said it expects sales and profit margins on its pandemic-related products – such as its antibody treatment – to decline.