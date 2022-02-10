AstraZeneca swings to loss of £265m in 2021 despite bumper Covid vaccine sales

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca swung to a pre-tax loss of £265 million in 2021 despite securing $4 billion in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine.

The London-listed firm, which does not make a profit from the vaccine it produces in conjunction with Oxford University, saw its profits dive compared to the $3.92bn it made in 2020 even though it made $1.8bn in sales from the Covid jab in the final three month of last year alone.

While the Anglo-Swedish company expects overall revenue to increase this year after five more drugs achieved bumper sales, it said it expects sales and profit margins on its pandemic-related products – such as its antibody treatment – to decline.