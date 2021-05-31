WHO renames Covid variants after Greek alphabet

Covid-19 health workers among a community in Bangalore, Karnataka, in India. AFP

The World Health Organisation on Monday said Covid variants have been given letters from the Greek alphabet to aid identification and avoid stigmatising the country in which they were first identified.

It means long designations, such as the so-called South African strain's B.1.351, 501Y.V2 and 20H/501Y.V2, will be discarded.

Letters have been assigned according to the order in which variants were detected.

This means the variant found in the UK is Alpha, the one identified in South Africa is Beta, the discovery in Brazil is Gamma and the strain uncovered in India is Delta.

Other variants of interest continue down the alphabet.

"While they have their advantages ... scientific names can be difficult to say and recall, and are prone to misreporting," the WHO said.

The choice of the Greek alphabet came after months of deliberations in which other possibilities such as Greek gods and invented, pseudo-classical names were considered by experts.

But many were already brands or companies.

Historically, viruses have been associated with the locations from which they are thought to have emerged, such as Ebola, which is named after a Congolese river.

The problem is that this approach can be reputationally damaging and often inaccurate.

A case in point is the so-called Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, which is actually of unknown origin.

"No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting variants," WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said.

Before the new WHO scheme, several scientists had adopted their own simplified categorisation for variants and one scientific paper in February used bird names.

Even this proved troublesome, with some saying an avian name could imperil birds, and the mother of a girl called Robin objecting.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country's flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag's condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, "anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; "as the country's flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion's need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

