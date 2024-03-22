Russia and China block US draft Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Russia and China on Friday voted against a US-drafted Security Council resolution that had stressed the need for an “immediate” ceasefire to allow in more aid into Gaza.

The draft resolution received 11 votes in favour, one abstention – from Guyana, and three votes against, including veto-wielding Russia, China and Algeria.

The US resolution had highlighted the “imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides”, and towards that end “unequivocally” supported continuing diplomatic efforts “to secure such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages”.

Friday’s vote marked the ninth time the Security Council has voted on a draft resolution on the Gaza war.

Only two of the previous eight were adopted, with neither calling for a ceasefire.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s UN envoy, described Friday's resolution as “exceedingly politicised, the sole purpose of which is to play to the voters, to throw them a bone in the form of some kind of a mention of a ceasefire in Gaza, to establish the US’s political ambitions in the region through the establishment of terrorist labels, and to ensure the impunity of Israel whose crimes in the draft are not even assessed”.

Before the vote, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said it would be a “historic mistake” for the council not to adopt the text.

“This is a strong resolution. it's the by-product of exhaustive, inclusive negotiations,” she said. “It reflects the consensus of this council and it does more than just call for a ceasefire – it helps to make the make a ceasefire possible.”

Algeria's UN ambassador, Amar Bendjama, said the draft resolution fell short of expectations of the Arab group, which has consistently called for an end “to this carnage”.

“It fails to adequately address … the demands and suffering of the Palestinian people,” he said.

“Over five months, the conflict in Gaza has resulted in the tragic loss ... of more than 32,000 Palestinian lives.”

“These are not mere statistics. They represent lives. They represent dreams. They represent hopes, which have been destroyed alarmingly.

"The text avoided mentioning the responsibility of the Israeli occupying power.”

China's UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, told council members the US draft was “very unbalanced”, particularly on Israel's recent and repeated declarations of plans for a military offensive on Rafah.

He noted the draft did not “clearly and equivocally state its opposition [to a Rafah ground assault], which would send the wrong signal and lead to severe consequences”.

“Any action taken by the Security Council should stand the test of history, under scrutiny of morality and conscience,” the Chinese envoy added.

Mr Zhang said the draft “dodged the most central issue, that of a ceasefire” through its “ambiguous” language.

“Nor does it even provide an answer to the question of realising a ceasefire in the short term,” he said.

The vote took place as US Secretary Antony Blinken wrapped up a sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war started, discussing a deal for a ceasefire and hostage release, as well as postwar scenarios.

Washington has vetoed three draft UN resolutions, which called directly for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, most recently the Algerian text on February 20, which was supported by 13 council members with one abstention.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield argued it would have “negatively impact[ed]” the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

Following the Russian and Chinese veto, President Emmanuel Macron said that France has been working on a Gaza ceasefire resolution with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and several other European countries.

"The Security Council must call for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access," Mr Macron told reporters in Brussels, promising to resume work on an alternative French resolution "along with our US, European and Arab partners".

Mr Macron expressed optimism that its diplomatic efforts in the region might convince China and Russia to refrain from exercising their veto power.

He also believed that with the support from Washington, Paris was well-placed to build consensus.

