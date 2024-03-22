Netanyahu may be invited to address US Congress

US congressional leaders on Thursday said they would be open to inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a special session of Congress in Washington.

“I would love to have him come in and address a joint session of Congress,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNBC in an interview. “We’ll certainly extend that invitation.”

Such an invitation would need the approval of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who recently criticised Mr Netanyahu's leadership and called for new elections in Israel amid the war in Gaza.

But Mr Schumer has signalled he would be open to Mr Netanyahu addressing Congress.

“Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any one president or any one prime minister,” he said in a statement.

“I will always welcome the opportunity for the prime minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan way.”

However, a representative for Mr Schumer told CNN on Thursday afternoon that Mr Johnson has not yet approached the Senate leader about inviting Mr Netanyahu to the Capitol.

Without Mr Schumer's approval, the Prime Minister would only be able to address the House of Representatives.

“If we just have the House, that’s fine, too,” Mr Johnson told CNBC.

Mr Netanyahu addressed Senate Republicans in a private meeting via video link on Wednesday. Democrats criticised the move, with Senator Elizabeth Warren telling The National that the Prime Minister was “politicising his meetings”.

Mr Schumer turned down an opportunity for Mr Netanyahu to speak to Senate Democrats.

During his unusual public rebuke of Mr Netanyahu last week, Mr Schumer said the Israeli leader has “lost his way”.

“I also believe Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel,” he said.

How a broken promise made by Joe Biden cost him a Palestinian American's vote

Many Israelis hold Mr Netanyahu responsible for not preventing the Hamas cross-border attacks, and prior to October 7, anger had been rising over his government's planned reforms to the judicial system.

“As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7,” Mr Schumer said in his speech.

Despite myriad political divides over most issues, support for Israel is strong on both sides of the aisle in Congress, although fractures have grown over the high Palestinian civilian death toll in Gaza.

More than 31,900 people have been killed in Israel's military operations in Gaza, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Some members of Congress, particularly progressive Democrats, told Axios that they would boycott Mr Netanyahu's speech if he accepts the expected invitation.

Mr Netanyahu last addressed a joint session of Congress in 2015. More than 50 members of Congress did not show up for that speech.