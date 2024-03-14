SpaceX to launch third test flight of deep-space rocket Starship today

A third test flight for SpaceX's deep-space rocket Starship is scheduled later today.

The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, received a launch licence by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday.

Starship, which SpaceX claims is the most powerful rocket ever built, has flown twice before but has yet to reach orbit.

Demonstrating Starship can reach orbit successfully would help SpaceX move closer to commercial operations of the rocket.

Starship is a two-stage rocket system featuring the Super Heavy booster with the spacecraft on top.

How to watch

SpaceX will broadcast the launch attempt on its website and X, with coverage starting 30 minutes before the expected lift-off, scheduled for 4pm, UAE time.

There will be a 110-minute launch window available for engineers to solve any problems or technical issues or if they have to wait for the weather to become more suitable for a lift-off.

What went wrong in previous attempts?

SpaceX deliberately blew up the rocket during the first test flight in April last year after Starship failed to separate from the booster, causing it to fall towards the ground.

The second test flight took place in November, with several milestones achieved, including reaching the edge of space.

However, the test failed due to an explosion after issues in its landing sequence, with engine and fuel system malfunctions thought to be responsible.

The spacecraft successfully separated from the booster and flew solo for seven minutes but broke apart after a leak, causing a fire that led to the loss of communication between the capsule and mission control.

The flight was terminated when the craft was at an altitude of about 150km.

What is different for the next attempt?

After the last test flight, the Federal Aviation Administration instructed SpaceX to take 17 corrective actions before another launch licence could be granted.

Last month, the company released a statement that outlined the technical reasons behind the failure and improvements they would make to future rockets.

“SpaceX has implemented hardware changes on upcoming Starship vehicles to improve leak reduction, fire protection and refined operations associated with the propellant vent to increase reliability,” it said.

“The previously planned move from a hydraulic steering system for the vehicle’s Raptor engines to an entirely electric system also removes potential sources of flammability.”

SpaceX completed the requirements by the authorities and was issued a licence for the Thursday launch.

Multi-planetary humans?

Mr Musk is developing the rocket in an attempt to eventually send humans to Mars and make mankind a multi-planetary species.

However, he has more immediate commitments with Starship, including a $2.89 billion contract, signed between SpaceX and Nasa, to land humans on the Moon.

Starship was selected for the Artemis 3 mission, in which astronauts will attempt a lunar landing in 2026. If successful, it would mark the first time humans have set foot on the Moon since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

Mr Musk has already sold seats on the Starship, including to the Japanese billionaire, entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa, who plans to be on board the first crewed flight to the Moon, taking eight artists with him as part of his dearMoon programme.

US billionaire Jared Isaacman is also working with SpaceX through his Polaris programme, a series of privately-led space missions.

Mr Isaacman will serve as commander on the Polaris III mission, the first crewed orbital flight on the Starship rocket.