US will airdrop aid into Gaza, Biden says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he will order the US military to airdrop aid into Gaza, amid growing international concerns over an unfolding humanitarian disaster in the besieged Strip.

The President announced the move after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, on Thursday when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.

"In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends from Jordan and others to provide airdrops of supplies into [Gaza] and seek to open up other avenues into [Gaza], including the possibility of a marine corridor delivering large amounts of humanitarian assistance," Mr Biden said during remarks in the Oval Office ahead of a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.