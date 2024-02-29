Biden and Trump head for US-Mexico border as voter concern over immigration grows

President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump headed to the US southern border on Thursday to address immigration, a major topic in this year's presidential election.

Each candidate has chosen a spot on the sprawling US-Mexico border to highlight their respective message.

Mr Biden will visit Brownsville, Texas, where migrant arrivals have dropped sharply in recent months. Hundreds of kilometres away, Mr Trump will appear in Eagle Pass, Texas, the current epicentre of migrant crossings.

During his visit to the state, the President will meet US border officials, law enforcement and frontline personnel as well as local leaders, the White House said.

Mr Biden will underscore how Republicans aligned with Mr Trump blocked a bipartisan bill in Congress that would have reformed border security for political gain.

“Earlier this month, congressional Republicans rejected the bipartisan border security agreement simply because the former president told them to,” deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters from AirForce One.

“You heard President Biden saying he would take this deal to the American people and make sure they know who is about political rhetoric and who was about solutions."

The US-Mexico border has for years seen growing numbers of migrant arrivals, the majority coming from Venezuela and Central America. Many are fleeing poverty, gang violence, the effects of climate change and political persecution.

But intense partisanship has frozen congressional action on the issue and successive presidents have relied on executive authority to make changes to the border and immigration system, leading to sometimes disjoined policies.

A Pew Research poll released this month found 80 per cent of people in America believe the US government is doing a bad job of handling immigration at the border.

A Gallup poll released on Tuesday found a growing number voters – 28 per cent, up from 20 per cent in January – are citing immigration as the biggest problem facing the country.

Mr Trump, president from 2016-2020, made immigration a focus during his time in office. He pushed for the construction of a border wall with Mexico and put in place a policy that separated migrant children from their parents.

He also made it impossible for most migrants to seek asylum at the border, while forcing others to wait in Mexico while their claims were being processed.

Mr Trump says if re-elected, he would round up millions of undocumented immigrants and deport them, end birthright citizenship and screen migrants for their ideological beliefs.

While visiting Texas, he is expected to condemn Mr Biden's handling of the situation.

The Biden administration has combined harsh border measures with parole programmes that have granted entry to migrants from a number of countries.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the record number of migrants coming to the southern border is part of a global challenge that is particularly affecting the Western Hemisphere.

“The key is to address the regional challenge that is migration," Mr Mayorkas told journalists.

"We need regional participation, not just on the part of the United States, of course, but on the part of our partners and allies to the south, and this Brownsville visit demonstrates the impact of that partnership.”

Republican officials have said the Biden administration has failed to secure the border and his policies have encouraged more migrants to come.

