Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington DC

A man is in critical condition after reportedly setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

Responders attended after a call reporting a man was on fire just before 1pm on Sunday, the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed to The National.

By the time the emergency services arrived the fire had already been put out by Secret Service officers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with “critical, life-threatening injuries", a representative of the fire department said.

According to US media reports, a man identified as a US Air Force member filmed himself self-immolating in front of the embassy.

According to reports, in the video, which The National has not seen, the man yelled "Free Palestine" while lighting himself on fire.

The National has contacted the Air Force for comment but has yet to hear back.

Outside the embassy, police officers continued to secure the area and scour the ground for evidence.

Yellow caution tape and police vehicles blocked both entrances to the embassy's street.

Metropolitan Police said the bomb squad had been called to the scene "in reference to a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual".

Police said the investigation is active.

Police inspect the ground in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC after a man set himself on fire there on Sunday. Willy Lowry / The National

The Israeli embassy is in a leafy neighbourhood of the capital known as Cleveland Park.

It is surrounded by other missions, including that of China directly across the street and the embassy of Ghana next door.

According to the Israeli embassy, the man was unknown to them and "no embassy staff were injured" during the incident, a representative said.