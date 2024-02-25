Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A man is in critical condition after reportedly setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

Responders attended after a call reporting a man was on fire just before 1pm on Sunday, the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed to The National.

By the time the emergency services arrived the fire had already been put out by Secret Service officers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with “critical, life-threatening injuries", a representative of the fire department said.

The Israeli embassy is in a leafy neighbourhood of the capital known as Cleveland Park.

It is surrounded by other missions, including that of China directly across the street and the embassy of Ghana next door.

According to the Israeli embassy, the man was unknown to them and "no embassy staff were injured" during the incident, a representative said.