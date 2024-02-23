US sanctions 500 Russian targets on second anniversary of Ukraine war

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 500 people and entities linked to Russia's war machine, the largest package of punitive actions Washington has taken since Moscow first launched its invasion against Ukraine in 2022.

“Two years ago, [Russian President Vladimir Putin] tried to wipe Ukraine off the map. If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going,” President Joe Biden said.

The Treasury and State Department said the sanctions were introduced because of Russia's repression, human rights abuses and its continued assault against Ukraine.

Friday's sanctions package is the largest the US has announced since the onset of the war.

The measures, which come a week after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death at a Russian penal colony in the Arctic Circle, also targeted three Russian officials connected to his death, the Treasury Department said.

Washington's sanctions target Russia's financial sector, defence industrial base and its procurement networks, while also aiming at those who have sought to evade prior sanctions across multiple continents.

Additionally, the US is putting sanctions on 100 entities for supporting Russia's war machine, Mr Biden said.

The latest actions sanctions “will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home,” Mr Biden said.

Washington has imposed a raft of sanctions against Moscow since Mr Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

In addition to punishing oligarchs and high-ranking members of the Kremlin, as well as those connected to Russia's procurement of drones from Iran and more, the US has also sought to hobble the Russian economy.

Among the harshest measures undertaken by the US and its allies was cutting of several Russian central banks from the SWIFT payments network.

Two years of the war in Ukraine – in pictures

A soldier of the Ukrainian National Guard holds his position in the Serebryan Forest, in temperatures of -15°C in January 2024, in Kreminna, Donetsk Oblast. Getty Images

Banishing the Russian banks from SWIFT has significantly limited Russia's ability to transfer assets abroad or obtain foreign currency. It has also impacted Russian citizens, who have been unable to use their credit cards when travelling outside the country.

After shrinking in 2022, Russia's economy grew by 3.6 per cent last year and is projected to increase by 2.6 per cent this year, according to figures from the International Monetary Foundation.

However, this growth largely reflects military spending, which is expected to increase by 70 per cent this year.

"For the first time in modern Russian history, the 2024 budget allocates more to military expenditures than social policy," US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo was expected to say in prepared remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Washington also also imposed new price cap sanctions on Russian oil, building on efforts the US and allies implemented in 2022 to stabilise the energy market while also limiting Russian profits.

"Unsurprisingly, the Kremlin is investing time and resources into evading the price cap. And in response, we have further cracked down, enforcing and adjusting the price cap to make the Kremlin’s costs rise and profits fall," Mr Adeyamao was expected to say.

As the US marked the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine with its sanctions package, Mr Biden's administration also warned failure by Congress to deliver more aid to Kyiv would have devastating consequences.

“Today’s grim milestone should spur us all to decide what kind of future we want for our children and grandchildren: an open, secure, and prosperous world of rules and rights, or the violent and lawless world of aggression and chaos that Putin seeks,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives thus far has shown little appetite for moving on a $95 billion security package passed by the Senate, of which $60 billion would be for Ukraine's defensive purposes.

Ukrainian forces have already begun facing the consequences of dried-up aid after withdrawing from Avdiika in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led a delegation to Kyiv on Friday to demonstrate Washington's continued support of Ukraine.

“When we return from Ukraine: We will make clear … exactly what is at stake here in Ukraine, for the rest of Europe, for the free world,” he said in a statement.

Before the sanctions announcement, the Justice Department on Thursday also announced a series of charges and forfeiture proceedings against criminal networks aiding Russia's war efforts.