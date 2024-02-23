Ukraine’s plan is only way forward to lasting peace, Foreign Minister tells UN

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Kyiv’s proposal remains the only viable path towards achieving enduring peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Addressing the 193 members of the UN General Assembly on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Mr Kuleba said that, in less than a year, the number of countries and international organisations taking part in Ukraine’s peace formula meetings has risen from 15 to 82.

“The global peace summit offers exactly such a concrete and realistic path to peace. I urge all of you to assist us in the undertaking,” he said.

Switzerland announced in January that it had offered to host a peace summit in the summer, with the focus to be on the 10-point peace initiative put forth by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit aims to follow on the four previous national security-level gatherings in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta and Davos.

“Once we have this global and common position, Russia will have no other choice than to engage in this process in good faith,” said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

“Those who say that Ukraine just needs to negotiate with Russia and end the war are either ill-informed or never followed what happened between 2014 and 2022,” he added, referring to Russia's annexation of Crimea 10 years ago.

From 2014 to 2022, Kyiv and Moscow held about 200 rounds of peace negotiations in various formats and made 20 ceasefire agreements, he said.

“All of these peace efforts ended two years ago, when Russia tore apart the Minsk process and launched its full-scale invasion of my country,” Mr Kuleba said.

“Why would anyone suggest today that following the same logic will bring us to a different result?”

Speaking to journalists in New York, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel expressed concern over Ukraine's diminishing strength in comparison to Russia, emphasising that without a shift in the balance of power, Russia is unlikely to engage in peace negotiations.

He urged the international community to bolster support for Ukraine, highlighting the significance of Mr Zelenskyy's peace proposal as a viable solution.

“We have a peace plan by Zelenskyy which shows that Ukraine has a solution without [it] being humiliated. And the support for Ukraine is a support also for the negotiations.”

