US draft resolution at UN calls for 'temporary ceasefire' in Gaza

The US has proposed a UN Security Council draft resolution that calls for a temporary ceasefire “as soon as practicable” and warns Israel against a ground assault on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

The draft, seen by The National, underscores US “support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practical, based on the formula of all hostages being released” and calls for lifting all barriers on the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale.

The US text states that a major ground offensive in Rafah would not only harm civilians but also displace them into neighbouring countries, and says that “a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances”.

It also rejects any actions to reduce the territory of Gaza on a “temporary or permanent basis”, including through the establishment of so-called buffer zones.

The document does not name Israel, but in a clear reference, it “condemns calls by government ministers for the resettlement of Gaza and rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in Gaza that would violate international law”.

As an alternative to the Algerian-proposed resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, the US draft marks the first time Washington has explicitly supported a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Guyana’s ambassador to the UN Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett told The National that US diplomats have “indicated that they will make the formal presentation of their draft” after council members are finished considering the Algerian draft.

“We're not sure whether it's today,” she noted.

Richard Gowan, UN director for the International Crisis Group, told The National that, to date, the US has only been focused on humanitarian issues in Gaza.

“Now it is trailing a text involving significant comments on the military situation in Gaza,” he said.

“[US President Joe] Biden won't desert Israel at the UN, but he may be using the UN as a platform to signal his displeasure with the state of Israel's campaign.”

Mr Gowan said the US draft may be a message to Israel to “rein in” its campaign in Gaza and stop events in the West Bank from spiralling.

“The mere fact that the Biden administration is floating a text with quite specific implicit warnings to Israel, especially over Rafah, is telling.”