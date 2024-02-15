Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting: Three in custody but motive unclear

Three people were in police custody on Thursday morning following a shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a news conference on Wednesday evening the individuals who were detained are “under investigation”, but added that police have not yet identified a motive.

Ms Graves said police were not sure if the Super Bowl parade was specifically targeted or if the timing was a coincidence.

Thousands of fans had gathered for the event to celebrate the NFL team's win over the San Francisco 49ers. But the celebrations soon turned to chaos as shots were fired outside Union Station.

Radio station KKFI identified the deceased victim as Lisa Lopez, who worked at the station as a DJ.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," KKFI said in a post on Facebook.

Fifteen others suffered life-threatening injuries. Eleven of those who had suffered gunshot wounds were children.

No members of the Kansas City Chiefs organisation were hurt in the shooting, the team said.

“For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The attack evoked memories of a mass shooting in Denver, Colorado, last year, where nine people were wounded after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship.

Police respond after shots are heard during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebrations in Kansas City, Missouri. USA Today Sports

More than 800 law enforcement personnel were assigned to the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed sorrow that the massive police presence failed to prevent the shooting.

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies – it seems like almost nothing is safe," he told reporters.

Wednesday's shooting coincided with the sixth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, in which 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured after a lone gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.