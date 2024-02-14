Indian family of four found dead in California home

A family of four, originally from Kerala, India, have been found dead in their home near San Francisco, California.

According to local media, Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka Benziger, 40, and their four-year-old twin boys were found inside the house this week.

Police found no signs of forced entry when they made a welfare check at the home and got inside through an unlocked window, India Today reported.

They discovered the two adults' bodies in a bathroom, both with gunshot wounds. The two boys were found in the bedroom and their cause of death is still being investigated.

A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found at the scene on Monday.

Officers have been investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide, though they have not ruled out other scenarios, according to Indian news outlet Wion.

Indian newspaper Malayala Manorama reported that the family were originally from the Kollam district of Kerala, in southern India, and had been living in the US for years.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco said it had been in touch with relatives in India and they are being provided consular assistance.

This is not the first tragedy to hit the Indian community in California in recent years.

In October 2022, four members of an Indian-origin Sikh family, including an eight-month-old girl, were kidnapped from their business in Merced by a disgruntled former employee.

The family's bodies were later found in an orchard in a remote area.